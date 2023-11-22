(Photo by Yaroslav Muzychenko on Unsplash)

You won’t find this celebrity footprint in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

Analysis of publicly available flight data by Guardian It turns out that private jets belonging to a group of just 200 celebrities and executives have extended their flying time by 11 years after 2022, leaving a carbon footprint bigger than the Hollywood Bowl.

The private jet industry suffered a huge blow due to Covid-19. Executive private jet use reached a 10-year high in 2022, and overall demand remains strong through early 2023. Celebrities whose jets Guardian Retroactively tracked figures show only 0.5% of private jet flights over the same period.

However, the statistics are shocking. While the newspaper spotted planes belonging to Elon Musk (just remember not to tweet its location), Kylie Jenner and the Rolling Stones, they weren’t the best-traveled ones:

The top three going the distance were the billionaire Blavatnik family, the Murdochs and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Given that Schmidt is a keen lobbyist on matters like cybersecurity and AI, it will be interesting to see where his jet is actually landing.

Of course, sometimes celebrities’ private jets aren’t reserved exclusively for those celebrities. In July a group of Luxembourg MPs flew to an EU summit in Lithuania aboard a private jet owned by British electronic band Depeche Mode. red skull emblazoned on the side of the plane,

I’m the problem, it’s me: Guardian noted that one celebrity reduced his or her private jet use during the study period. Taylor Swift has apparently reduced her jet usage, from an average of 19 flights per month in 2022 to just under two per month now. Then again, maybe she can ride the Kansas City Chiefs’ jet these days.

