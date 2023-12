Author Gene Wolfe once wrote, “We believe that we invent symbols.” “The truth is that they invented us; We are their creatures, shaped by their hard, defined edges.

Many creatures of the crypto ecosystem rejoiced on Tuesday at the news that Bitcoin had surpassed a powerful symbolic price: $42,069.

The numerical figure, in the combined context of cannabis culture and mutually beneficial sex positions, has long had an impact on the hearts and minds of crypto traders and advocates.

As meme numbers, 69 and 420 have enjoyed a special significance in Internet circles for years. Their joint presence has often been declared as an auspicious omen.

Many Twitter users celebrated Bitcoin’s recent crossing of the $42,069 mark when it first happened on Monday evening, then again on Tuesday when BTC retook the mark after a slight decline. The coin has been climbing steadily since then, above $44,000 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

Some people also paid tribute to this important occasion by sacrificing small amounts of marijuana.

This is not the first time that BTC has crossed the 420-69 mark. On three other occasions – twice in 2021, and once in 2022 – the world’s top cryptocurrency has surpassed this figure while continuing its upward trend.

But this latest incident holds special significance. After more than a year and a half of disappointment, Bitcoin—along with many other cryptocurrencies and digital assets—is currently experiencing a spectacular comeback. Many are optimistic that the latest break of the 420-69 seal could mark an end to the ongoing crypto winter and finally usher in a clear crypto bull market.

In case of such a miracle, followers of the magic of numbers memes are already setting their sights on another target, long considered their sacred goal: Bitcoin’s oft-imagined but never-achieved rise to $69,420. -Never realized.

At its all-time high in late 2021, BTC briefly hit $69,000, but fell again just before giving many crypto traders the chance for anticipated catharsis.

Should BTC make history and break the promised barrier this time, the event will surely rock the world – although some DJs may struggle to properly honor the occasion, at least the way it is. Twitter user suggests:

When BTC Hits $69,420 You’ll Have to Smoke Weed While 69ing. I don’t make rules. I just share scientific facts. – Skeef (@skeef_25) 15 October 2021

