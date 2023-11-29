Flying Beast and Ritu Rathi Taneja partner with thebabybo, beginning a new chapter in parental entrepreneurship. Startup Story

funding alert

29 November 2023

In a significant move highlighting the growing role of influencers in the business world, renowned YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, better known as Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathi Taneja have joined hands with ThebeBibo as partners and investors. Is. This strategic collaboration marks a significant growth for thebabybo, an emerging Indian consumer tech-enabled ecommerce marketplace specializing in baby products.

Founded by a visionary team including CEO and Co-Founder Parth Sharma, COO and Co-Founder Siddhi Samel, and VP and Co-Founder Umang Seth, Thebabybo is a leading platform advocating locally made, parent-approved products. Has gained rapid recognition as. Products for children. The partnership with Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathi Taneja symbolizes a shared commitment to increase the reach and quality of children’s products in the market.

Expressing excitement about the collaboration, CEO and Co-Founder Parth Sharma said, “We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathi Taneja as partners and investors in thebabybo. His invaluable experience and insights will undoubtedly further our mission to redefine the landscape of children’s consumer products in India with the help of technology enablement.

Fitness enthusiast, pilot and successful content creator Gaurav Taneja expressed his excitement for the partnership, saying, “As parents, we understand the importance of reliable and locally made products for our children. Thebebibo’s commitment to this cause resonates with us, and we are excited to contribute to its growth.

Ritu Rathi Taneja, an influencer and lifestyle content creator known for her engaging content, said, “Joining hands with Thebabybo feels like a natural extension of our journey as parents. We look forward to being a part of this incredible platform and contributing to the parenting community in India.

The partnership between Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Rathi Taneja and thebabybo represents a collaborative effort to disrupt and elevate the landscape of children’s products in India. With their combined expertise, thebabybo aims to empower parents and revolutionize the market with its curated range of kids brands and products, designed by parents for little ones.

This strategic collaboration marks a turning point for thebabybo, which remains committed to its ethos of promoting Indian products while meeting the growing needs of modern parenting.

