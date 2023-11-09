Flutter shares fall as earnings guidance cut

Flutter expects earnings before declines in its non-US business to be about $1.44 billion

‘Customer-friendly sports results’ hit earnings by £50m

Challenging conditions in the Australian racing market have also impacted the company

Shares in Flutter Entertainment fell after the gambling operator warned that its annual non-US profit forecast would fall short.

Shares in the owner of Paddy Power fell 8.8 per cent to £124.90 after the group said adjusted earnings for its business outside the US were forecast to be about $1.44 billion for 2023, up from an earlier estimate of £1.6 billion. Was.

The FTSE 100 company revealed it suffered a £30 million hit to earnings in September and October from adverse foreign exchange movements and a £50 million impact from ‘customer-friendly sports results’.

The result is in line with rival Enten, the Ladbrokes-owner which last week reported earnings of £45 million in the third quarter from bookmakers’ favorable football results.

Expectations: Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment warned that its annual non-US earnings will be at the low end of its previously guided range.

Further impact came from challenging conditions in the Australian horse racing market, which the Group expects to continue into next year.

As a result, Flutter’s revenue in Australia fell 7 per cent at constant currency levels to £262 million for the three months ending in September.

But despite bumper trade in the US and UK, its total turnover rose 13 per cent to £2.04 billion.

Revenue in the East region benefited from the record volume of new players betting on NFL games and FanDuel’s faster expansion than any other brand in the gaming sector.

Meanwhile, Flutter’s business in the UK and Ireland, where it runs Betfair and Sky Betting & Gaming, was boosted by healthy interest in the new Premier League season.

‘Even in this seasonal quiet period, the strength of our diverse business is clear,’ said Peter Jackson, Flutter chief executive.

The Dublin-based company announced plans for a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2024, after which it will be delisted from Ireland’s Euronext Dublin.

More and more companies are attempting or considering listing on Wall Street in hopes of higher valuations and better access to liquidity.

Building materials supplier CRH Holdings, drugmaker Okyo Pharma and plumbing group Ferguson are among the groups that recently moved their primary listings from London to New York.

And just last month, semiconductor firm ARM Holdings had the biggest initial public offering in the US for two years, rejecting a London listing despite heavy lobbying by the UK government.

Jackson said Flutter’s stateside switch ‘will bring significant benefits to the group from access to the world’s deepest and most liquid capital markets.’

He said: ‘Overall, the significant US growth potential and the ability to leverage scale across our diversified portfolio outside the US reinforce our confidence in our significant and sustainable long-term earnings growth potential.’

The popularity of sports betting in the US has grown significantly since the US Supreme Court five years ago declared a federal law that virtually banned the activity nationwide unconstitutional.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, commented: ‘The US has been, and continues to be, the big opportunity for Flutter for some time, but today’s warning is a reminder that this is a big beast and if everything is in its favor ‘Not working’ The consequences for investors could be dire.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk