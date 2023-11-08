Fluorescent paint, UV light at Bored Ape NFT event investigated as causing eye pain to attendees

By Weston Blasi

Some guests have reported seeking medical attention for ‘severe eye irritation’ and ‘extreme pain’ after NFT party in Hong Kong

At least 15 guests attending the Bored Ape NFT event have complained of pain and irritation in their eyes, some of which they are blaming on the bright lights of the festival.

Yuga Labs, the blockchain company that hosted the “ApeFest” event in Hong Kong, confirmed that several guests complained of eye discomfort and vision problems following Bored Ape Yacht Club’s non-fungible token collection (aka NFT) gala over the weekend. Is. ,

“We recommend that anyone experiencing symptoms seek medical attention,” a Yuga Labs spokesperson told MarketWatch on Tuesday. Currently, we are continuing to investigate with our AppFest vendors and contractors to identify the potential source of these issues. At this point we are considering fluorescent paint in one of our setup areas, and definitely considering UV light as well.”

Yuga Labs said it has launched an investigation to determine the root cause and that a relatively small number of guests were affected. “Based on our estimation, the 15 people we have directly communicated with so far represent less than 1% of the approximately 2,250 attendees and staff at our Saturday night event,” he said. “Until the investigation is complete, we are not in a position to confirm the cause or speculate on how we will avoid this in the future.”

ApeFest advertises hosting “Chill Hangs” and “Meetups and Mayhem” on its website. The event offered special discounts to Bored Ape owners and featured live music and screen displays showcasing several Bored Ape NFTs.

But later, several people claiming to have attended the event took to Twitter to share about their eye problems.

“Woke up at 04:00 and couldn’t see anymore,” @Cryptojune777 tweeted. “It hurt a lot and my whole skin is burnt. Need to go to the hospital.”

Another user claimed he spent more than six hours and nearly $380 at an eye center to treat his pain, which medical professionals diagnosed as photokeratitis, a condition that occurs when The eyes are exposed to abundant amounts of ultraviolet light, according to the College of Optometrists, a medical body that provides guidance for optometry.

The Optometry Group’s website states that the symptoms of photokeratitis usually go away on their own and usually cause no permanent damage.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection consists of 10,000 digital artworks. The project launched in 2021 during the peak of the NFT craze, and celebrities including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and Jimmy Fallon made big purchases.

But since then, prices for Bored Apps digital collectibles have declined. According to data analytics platform CoinGecko, the minimum price of Bored Apps NFTS has fallen below 28 ETH, or about $53,000, on several occasions over the past few months.

This is significantly down from when the Bored Ape project peaked in April 2022 at a minimum price of 153.7 ETH, or about $430,000, according to CoinGecko.

DappRadar blockchain analyst Sarah Gheorghelas told MarketWatch’s Anushree Dave in July that one reason for the recent drying up of the Bored App project and the NFT market in general is broader market conditions, the so-called crypto winter. , as well as an overall decline in enthusiasm for digital art.

-Weston Blassie

