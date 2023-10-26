Fluid welcomes industry leader Cheryl Bayliss to its Board of Directors

Fluid has appointed industry veteran Cheryl Bayliss to its Board of Directors, bringing her deep industry experience along with operational and executive leadership skills to the company.

Ballis’ expertise in title and settlement services coupled with his innovative nature aligns with Fluid’s vision and values ​​as the company revolutionizes the real estate life cycle with its VOT™ (Verification of Title™) solutions.

Austin, Texas, October 26, 2023–(Business Wire)–Fluid, a leading technology company using data and intelligence to advance VOT (verification of title) across the real estate life cycle, today announced that it has appointed industry leader Cheryl Bayliss to its Board of Directors. Has been nominated.

One of the most respected voices in title and settlement services, Bayliss has held numerous executive management roles at leading real estate industry companies, including Zillow and First American. Over the course of his 20-plus year career, Bayliss has built his reputation as a strong, effective operator, relationship manager and results-focused leader who can expertly identify gaps and create digital solutions that Create values ​​consistent with Fluid’s mission: transparency, a simple closure. Process and streamlined customer experience.

“Throughout my career, my main focus has been on improving the closing experience for all sides of the transaction while also advancing technology around data sources and tools to empower industry teams,” said Bayliss. “Fluid’s team is comprised of like-minded technologists and industry experts who believe that headline data can increase efficiency and reduce risk in transactions. More importantly, they are passionate about improving this industry. “And the intent is clear, reiterating that we are all working to streamline real estate processes with VOT, while advancing privacy standards.”

Fluid aims to bring the power of title data and intelligence to all teams through an integrated workflow and seamless end-to-end closing process with its VOT products. Built from the company’s patented title data and decision platform, Fluid Decisions®, VOT solutions are organized into two main categories depending on where they are used in the transaction flow: mortgage lenders, TitleCheck® solution for mortgage servicers, real estate professionals and more. , and TitleDecisions™ products for title producers. Designed as complementary tools, these solutions provide data-driven insights on the status of titles at key decision-making stages within their respective user’s workflow.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Cheryl to our board of directors as a vast source of industry expertise and a fresh, new perspective as an operator and technologist,” said Peter Bowman, CEO and co-founder of Fluid. ” “At Fluid, we foster an environment where people are empowered to ask why and challenge viewpoints with respect, and in Cheryl, we found someone who is committed to accelerating our journey to 2024 and beyond.” We’ve asked the right questions since day one. I’m excited to see Fluid grow even more with the powerful combination of their voices.”

Bayliss earned a Master of Business Administration from Marylhurst University. To learn more about Flueid, its products, services or leadership team, please visit: https://www.flueid.com/.

about fluid

Fluid provides VOT™ (Verification of Title™) solutions to real estate leaders to promote streamlined transactions from start to finish. By bringing consumer and asset information to the forefront of every provider’s process, we reduce transaction timelines, optimize workflows, avoid costly delays and ultimately, improve the consumer journey. A real estate transaction powered by Fluid™ enables lenders, title providers, servicers, platform providers, fintechs, proptechs and others to streamline their workflows with confidence with a platform built on title underwriter-approved logic, rule sets, best practices, robust data sets and Allows to integrate. industry experience. This is because we have a deep respect and commitment to the proven processes and guidelines of the ownership process to help protect the consumer and their financial future. Yesterday’s technology will not solve tomorrow’s problems. Please visit https://www.flueid.com/ for more information.

