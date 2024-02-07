Flu vaccines are most popular in these US cities – 2024 study SmartAsset

Across major US cities, distribution of flu vaccinations has been divided. While an average of 50.7% of people aged 65 and above were vaccinated, it was much higher or lower in some cities. The efficacy of the flu vaccine is often debated, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims 40% to 60% efficacy in reducing flu cases, but only if that year’s vaccine strain is circulating. Match the strain of the virus.

Tracking flu vaccine priorities, SmartAsset analyzed data from Medicare to rank 100 cities based on the percentage of seniors who get a flu shot in 2023.

key findings

These Midwestern cities top the list with the highest rates of flu vaccination. In Madison, WI, 69% of people enrolled in Medicare were vaccinated for flu season. In Lincoln and Omaha, in the Northeast, the figures were 66% and 63%, respectively. In Minnesota, Minneapolis (62%) and St. Paul (62%) also took the top spots.

In Madison, WI, 69% of people enrolled in Medicare were vaccinated for flu season. In Lincoln and Omaha, in the Northeast, the figures were 66% and 63%, respectively. In Minnesota, Minneapolis (62%) and St. Paul (62%) also took the top spots. Miami, FL has the lowest rates of flu shots. Only 34% of Miami seniors received a flu vaccine last year. El Paso, Texas had the second-lowest rate at 36%, while 39% of seniors in Clark County, NV — which includes Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Enterprise — had been vaccinated.

Only 34% of Miami seniors received a flu vaccine last year. El Paso, Texas had the second-lowest rate at 36%, while 39% of seniors in Clark County, NV — which includes Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Enterprise — had been vaccinated. Cities with highest number of seniors divided over flu shots. More than 22% of the population in Scottsdale, Port St. Lucie and Honolulu are seniors, and there is no distinct preference for or against the flu shot in these locations. Last year, 52%, 48% and 53% of seniors, respectively, received a flu vaccine.

Top 10 cities with the highest rates of flu vaccination

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison leads the rankings with a 69% flu vaccination rate among seniors, who represent about 13.5% of the city’s population. It includes 36,707 residents aged 65 and older.

lincoln, nebraska

In Lincoln, 66% of seniors have received a flu shot in 2023. Senior citizens constitute 15.3% of the population, including 44,656 residents aged 65+.

omaha, nebraska

The senior flu vaccination rate in Omaha is 63%, including 14.4% of citizens in the 65+ demographic. This includes 70,078 senior citizens.

Durham, North Carolina

Durham has reported a 62% vaccination rate among seniors. The city’s population includes 13.8% of residents aged 65 and older, with a total of 40,228 senior citizens.

Saint Paul, Minnesota

About 62% of St. Paul’s senior population has been vaccinated against the flu in 2023. Senior citizens constitute 13.0% of the city’s population, with a total of 39,448 residents aged 65+.

minneapolis, minnesota

Minneapolis also shows a 62% flu vaccination rate among seniors. This age group represents 11.13% of the city’s population with 47,298 senior citizens.

Raleigh, North Carolina

The flu vaccination rate among seniors in Raleigh is 61%. The 65+ age group constitutes 12.3% of the population, adding up to 58,522 senior citizens.

St. Louis, Missouri

The flu vaccination rate for seniors in St. Louis is 60%, making up 15.8% of its population. There are 45,176 residents aged 65 and older.

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore’s senior flu vaccination rate is 59%, with 89,326 seniors making up 15.7% of the population.

Plano, Texas

The vaccination rate among Plano seniors is 59%. The 65+ age group constitutes 14.30% of the city’s population, with a total of 41,479 senior citizens.

Data and methodology

The data is for 2023 and comes from county health rankings and roadmaps. The percentage of seniors who have had a flu shot is represented by the percentage of fee-for-service (FFS) Medicare enrollees who receive an annual flu vaccination. Medicare enrollees must be at least 65 years old. Data were examined for the largest 100 cities for which data were available. Cities are mapped according to county-level data.

Questions about our study? Contact us at [email protected]

Photo Credit: ©iStock.com/FatCamera

Source