Flourish Africa empowers 100 women entrepreneurs

In its unwavering dedication to empowering women across Africa, Flourish Africa has empowered 100 women entrepreneurs.

This will be done through its renowned business and life skills training programme, a new cohort of 100 qualified women set to receive transformational seed grants, having successfully overcome a rigorous selection process including a compelling pitch competition.

This initiative stands as a symbol of empowerment, demonstrating Flourish Africa’s strong commitment to promoting the growth and success of women entrepreneurs on the African continent.

At its seventh annual conference, Flourish Africa announced an increase in business seed grants to Flourish Africa women entrepreneurs, which has now been increased from N2 million to an impressive N3 million. This initiative is in line with Flourish Africa’s ambitious target to empower at least 2500 women entrepreneurs over the next five years.

Since 2022, Flourish Africa has successfully trained over 1,005 women entrepreneurs, and distributed grants worth N200 million to 200 eligible recipients.

Speaking at the seventh annual Flourish Africa Conference 2023, themed ‘She-Champions: Fostering Economic Growth and Participation in a Digital Economy’, Founder, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, emphasized the role of the initiative as a knowledge-sharing platform.

She said the conference serves as a catalyst for impact-driven women, addressing various areas critical to their development and growth.

The founder of Flourish Africa highlighted “the success of the program in positively impacting the lives of thousands of people through various interventions. Since the launch of the N1 billion grant program in 2021, 200 women have received support totaling N400 million, deploying capital to expand businesses and create community impact. In addition to financial support, more than 1,000 women entrepreneurs have benefited from world-class business training.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mrs. Somachi Asoluka, acknowledged the undeniable economic power of women as a force capable of reshaping the world, highlighting the vital role of women in driving economic growth in the digital economy.

She commended Alakija for advocating gender equality and providing a platform for the exchange of ideas and said that women’s economic power is a transformative force.

To bridge the digital gender gap, she called for collective efforts from both the public and private sectors, saying the untapped potential of half the global population must be harnessed for the prosperity of nations.

Addressing the critical importance of business structure and access to funding, the Regional Head of the Bank of Industry (Lagos Region), Dr. Jack Kings, highlighted the challenges facing businesses in Nigeria and said these challenges include access to finance. Access, high cost of working. business, lack of trained manpower, poor bookkeeping practices, and sensitivity to market fluctuations.

On her part, Founder of Money Africa, Dr. Temi Adeyemi, stressed the need for entrepreneurs to define growth and leverage technology for business success.

The event also featured a panel discussion with eminent speakers exploring the transformative power of innovation and inclusive growth in the digital age.

Flourish Africa is a women empowerment movement founded by Mrs. Foloranso Alakija as a catalyst for women empowerment and development.

