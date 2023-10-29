Florida’s insurance crisis poses another hurdle for homebuyers there

Florida’s insurance crisis has Gernelle Bokuniewicz’s clients at risk of losing their dream retirement home in Winter Park, Florida.

Frustration began to brew when his client received a premium quote of $17,000 per year for homeowner’s insurance, even though the current owner was only paying $5,000 for the same coverage. Things worsened when the insurance company withdrew its bid citing the high risk associated with the property, leaving Bokuniewicz’s clients scrambling for another insurer before the deal could close.

“I’ve run into problems like this before, but nothing like this where I had no home insurance,” Bokuniewicz, founder of Lively Real Estate, tells Yahoo Finance. “It’s very scary if there is no one to provide insurance.”

This is becoming a bigger reality and problem for Florida home buyers, who are usually required to obtain homeowner’s insurance as a condition of their mortgage. But as many insurers are pulling out of the state entirely due to rising costs, it is becoming harder to do so at a reasonable price and mortgage costs in general are increasing.

,[Homeowners insurance] The prices are very high and trying to get coverage is a problem,” Bokuniewicz said.

A for sale sign is posted in front of a single-family home in Hollywood, Florida on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Joe Radel/Getty Images)

‘Very significant change in price’

Floridians already pay the highest home insurance premiums in the country, averaging $6,000 per year in 2023, a 42% increase year-over-year and 3.5 times the U.S. average of $1,700.

“If you go back to 2019, our average premium for a home in this office was about $900,” David Pojero, owner of a DeBary, Florida-based insurance agency, told Yahoo Finance. “Today it’s $2,400.”

“This is a pretty significant change in price,” Pojero said.

Florida’s insurance crisis can be attributed to increases in reinsurance and litigation fees. Companies that cannot afford rising prices either leave the state or pass the burden on to consumers.

The state recently repealed a long-standing provision called one-way attorney fees, which requires insurers to pay a fair amount of litigation fees for policyholders if they sue the insurance company. Secure any amount against. Legislators saw this as a way to reduce insurance costs, although Floridians could face a financial burden when going to insurance companies for claims.

“This is definitely one of those drastic things that is impacting the Florida real estate market,” Pojero said. “Insurance costs are so high so it’s almost like there’s a risk as to how high your payout could be.”

‘Insurance companies are really cracking down’

Reinsurance, basically an insurance company’s insurance, increased as the frequency and severity of hurricanes increased in the state. Reinsurance rates increased from 45% to 100% in January 2023, and from 20% to 40% in June after Hurricane Ian, bringing inflation-adjusted costs to about $114 billion.

“There’s a lot of unpredictability when it comes to freak anomalies — hurricanes and fires and all kinds of things — especially here where our biggest issues are obviously going to be hurricanes or wind storms,” ​​Pajero said. “So when there is a lot of uncertainty, a reinsurance company will plan for the worst and hope for the best and raise pricing.”

With rising premiums, insurance companies are cracking down on policyholders.

The home that Bokuniewicz represents in Winter Park was deemed uninsurable due to four prior insurance claims made by both the buyers and homeowners.

A view of a damaged home in Cedar Key, Florida, following the arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 31. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

The current owner sought reimbursement for a toilet once overflowing, while the former owner claimed roof damage after a hailstorm and another undisclosed claim. The insurance company also discovered that Bokuniewicz’s buyers had filed a claim based on a washing machine hose at her old home in Massachusetts. The fact that the insurance company looked at four separate claims for three different families shocked Bokuniewicz.

“I sell about 60 homes a year. This is a first.” [the insurance company] Seeing it all, including a former owner,” Bokuniewicz said. “This is something new to me. “Insurance companies are really taking strong action.”

‘Insurer of last resort’

Florida is back. State sponsored insurance with Citizens Property Insurance is available for uninsured households, but it has several restrictions.

“They are the insurer of last resort in Florida,” Pojero said.

Citizens are only eligible if homeowners have no other options or if private options are at least 20% more expensive. Its low rates are not guaranteed and are subject to annual increases. It also offers less coverage with an aggregate value limit of $700,000 (or $1 million in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties). It also has several limitations with low coverage.

“I have a pool and a screen-in enclosure. Citizens does not cover screen-in enclosures,” Pojero said. “My risk for the new screened-in enclosure is now $15,000 if a storm destroys it. So I’m staying with my private company.”

Citizens Property Insurance, a state-sponsored company, is informally known as the “insurer of last resort in Florida.”

Impact on home loan

In today’s high premium era, Pojero said he has had to work with lenders to make quote adjustments because home buyers can’t meet the requirements for financing.

“After we released the policy, before closing, several lenders contacted me and said, ‘Hey, we need to get it down significantly because the debt-to-income ratio doesn’t work,’” Pojero said. “When the lender planned for $1,500 for insurance, and it turns out to be $3,500, that’s a big difference.”

But insurance premiums also cannot be too low because homes need adequate coverage when disaster strikes.

“We will certainly work with everyone if there is space,” Pojero said. “But there were times I had to tell them, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t go any lower.’”

“We cannot go below a certain point where the customer cannot reasonably afford to make repairs on the property if a claim is ever made,” Pojero said.

Home buyers who can’t get insurance – either because of a lack of private insurers or because the home’s value exceeds Citizens’ coverage – won’t be able to close on their mortgage.

“There are definitely cases and transactions where, because there is no insurance, home buyers are not able to complete the mortgage transaction,” said Nathaniel Bittman, a mortgage professional based in Florida.

The difficulties for buyers have now increased in a challenging market as mortgage rates have reached 8% and prices remain high due to low inventory, testing affordability parameters.

“This is the first time in a very, very long time that you had really high interest rates, very high property values ​​because of limited inventory, and then, of course, insurance rates are very high because you don’t have enough carriers. State,” Bittman said.

As for the Bokuniewicz buyers, they finally found another homeowner’s insurance option and closed on their home last week.

“Thank God,” Bokuniewicz said. “They got two options at $10,000 a year, but they were still expensive.”

Rebecca Chen is a reporter for Yahoo Finance and previously worked as an investment tax certified public accountant (CPA).

