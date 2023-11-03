Florida roofing company launches promotion offering AR-15 and a turkey

A Florida roofing company hopes to bring in more business this month after it launched a promotional campaign Wednesday offering an AR-15 and a turkey to anyone who buys a roof.

Jason Polley, president of Roof Easy, said in an interview that the company’s “Roof and Goblet” promotion is an opportunity for customers to protect their homes with a roof, bring their families together over turkey, and protect them with an AR-15. Have taken.

“Everyone should have an AR-15,” Polly said. “Everyone should have the means to protect their homes and their family. It’s not really about anyone, any state, any political viewpoint, anything like that. It’s all about security.”

After two business days, the Cape Coral business has sold eight terraces and has had about 50 inquiries about the promotion, Polly said. During a typical month, it sells 30 to 50 terraces, but Polly hopes the promotion will help it sell 60 to 100 terraces.

Company lawyers have said the promotion is legal, Polly said. He emphasized that Roof EZ is working with a gun store in Cape Coral.

Anyone who buys a deck because of the promotion will have to wait until it’s completed to get a gun, Polly said. Customers with a concealed carry permit can immediately pick up an AR-15 worth about $500, he said. If they don’t have a permit, they must wait three days or so to pass a background check, according to state law.

“You have to go through all the proper channels before you can run away with a gun,” he said.

No one with a gun store that works with EZ Roof could immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. Police in Cape Coral also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AR-15 semi-automatic rifle is popular among Americans. It is often one of the weapons used in some of the deadliest mass shootings in the country’s history.

Polley said he hopes the gun store, which also operates a shooting range, will offer free shooting training to anyone who gets a weapon through the promotion.

He said the campaign is about fundamental constitutional rights.

“If someone has the means to buy a roof, they also have the means to buy their weapons,” Polly said. “They’re just buying a roof and supporting our Second Amendment. I support everybody’s First Amendment. … They can reciprocate and respect my Second Amendment rights.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com