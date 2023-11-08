Florida ranks No. 1 in educational freedom to tackle awareness, support parents' rights: New study

According to a new study, Florida is considered to be the freest state on the education front.

The Heritage Foundation released a report card Tuesday that ranked Florida as the top state for education freedom.

Dr. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital.

He said, “With more and more states adopting freedom of education, we are getting closer to a system where parents will get the autonomy they deserve, separated from the monopoly of the education establishment.”

Black, urban voters in Texas support school choice, while rural voters reject it, according to a new poll.

States were measured based on four categories: education choice, teacher freedom, transparency and return on investment.

Heritage said, “In this 2023 edition of the Education Freedom Report Card, Florida remains the top-ranked state across the board. Florida lawmakers have once again expanded education freedom while creating an appreciable return on investment for taxpayers.” Promoted parental rights.”

The report states, “Florida lawmakers have set a high standard for academic transparency and rejected the harmful ideas of Critical Race Theory in 2022. State officials have approved a resolution that would allow students Prevents being forced to affirm the biased views taught by Critical Race Theory.”

The DeSantis administration has made it a priority to eliminate awareness from state schools since coming to power and, with the Republican legislature, enacted a Parental Rights Bill to restrict instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation and Steps have been taken to enforce laws banning pornographic material from school children. , such as LGBTQ books showing graphic sexual content.

The DeSantis administration has also battled critical race theory in the classroom and recently banned the College Board from proposing content about gay theory and Black Lives Matter in order to comply with Florida’s educational standards. Have asked to revise your AP African American History course by removing.

Heritage also recognized Iowa and Arkansas for making significant gains in educational freedom this year. Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, signed a major school choice bill into law earlier this year.

Iowa’s Heritage Report Card states, “This year, state lawmakers adopted education savings account-style options that are available to every child in the state, as well as a parents’ bill of rights. Both “The reforms empower parents to help their children succeed.” ,

Arkansas Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee signed an education reform package in March that included school choice, increasing teacher pay and combating critical race theory in the classroom.

North Carolina becomes the 9th state to pass universal school choice, the first to do so without the GOP trifecta

On the other hand, the new report card ranks states like Connecticut, Rhode Island and Oregon in lower positions for “doing too little to provide transparency and choice for families.”

