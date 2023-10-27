‘Florida Man Games’: Meme comes to life in new competition

Top Line

The “Florida Man Games” is a new competition coming to Florida in February based on finding the best real-life examples of the “Florida Man” meme, a decade-old joke first started by the now defunct it was done. florida man The X account focuses on quirky news based in the state.

The Florida Man meme has been circulating in popular culture since approximately 2013, and has been featured in shows and books such as the limited Netflix series of the same name, and x files comic book and fx atlanta, Pete Melfi, organizer of the contest and owner of Florida digital news outlet The 904 Now, told orlando sentinel The event was initially supposed to be a “0.5K Beer Run”, but as they began adding more games, it turned into a tournament. presented by Ripleys Believe It or Not, The Florida Man Games will take place Feb. 24 in St. Augustine, Florida, near Jacksonville, with tickets ranging from $45 to $145. Teams of five people will compete in competitions that include beer belly sumo wrestling, a pool noodle mud fight, a “Category 5 Cash Grab”, where contestants inside a wind machine grab money within a limited time, and an obstacle course. Where contestants avoid arrest by real police officers. After submitting a video about why they should be selected, only 16 teams will be selected to participate in the main events, although participants in other events may have different features such as mechanical gaiters and an obstacle course. Games will be available. East American Gladiators According to the event’s website, Dan “Nitro” Clark and Lori “Ice” Fetrick will serve as judges for the competition.

Stories such as a Florida man stealing an alligator and throwing it off a roof or someone else pulling a gun on a Starbucks employee—who happened to be the daughter of the local police chief—are among the attention-grabbing articles that contributed to the idea of ​​the Florida man. Have given. The trend became so popular that a website was created in 2021 after the Florida Man Birthday Challenge grew in popularity. This website is dedicated to finding the strangest Florida Man news stories that happened on the birthdays of people who visit the website. The Florida Man incident is linked to Florida’s reputation as the “punchline state”, particularly the recount of the 2000 presidential election, a week-long ballot fight that determined the outcome of the Electoral College, leading people to Prompted to think that “maybe Florida people aren’t as bright” as they thought, Craig Pittman, a former Tampa Bay Times Reporter and writer told Guardian, late Show daily show It was speculated that news outlets are able to write such bizarre stories on Florida because of Florida’s public records laws. Florida has one of the most comprehensive open records laws in the country, according to the law firm Rumbarger and Kirk, which allows the public to access police reports. Although many journalists get Florida Man stories because of Florida’s public records laws, this theory does not explain why the meme became so popular, according to a 2021 analysis from the American University of Washington College of Law. Instead, the American University paper attributes Florida Man’s success to the state’s reputation as a “newsworthy state” and the Internet’s culture of re-sharing content, prompting journalists to continue writing stories on the topic. is done.

February 9, 2016: A 24-year-old man was arrested nearly four months after he threw a 3.5-foot alligator found on the side of the road through the window of a Wendy’s drive-thru. The man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon without intent to murder, illegal possession of a crocodile and petty theft.

tangent line

New York Post The Florida Man meme was used to take aim at former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement, making it a headline. Story “Florida Man Declared.” New York Post It is owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose news outlets reportedly stopped showing Trump in a favorable light after he failed to concede the 2020 election.