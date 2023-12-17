Florida’s Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler has been suspended by his party.

Ziegler was accused of rape by a woman with whom he and his wife, Bridget, had a threesome.

Ziegler’s GOP colleagues said he tried to defend himself, but it “wasn’t working.”

“Ziegler trying to defend himself on a soap box is not working,” Lee County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Michael Thompson tweeted.

A resolution to censure Ziegler stated that he had “engaged in conduct that renders him unfit to continue to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.”

Thompson added on X shortly later Sunday, “The motion to suspend Ziegler’s authority passed.”

Ziegler and his attorney did not immediately respond to BI’s request for comment on Sunday. The Sarasota Police Department is still investigating the allegation, and Ziegler has not been charged with a crime.

Following a threesome between the Zieglers and an unnamed woman, the trio scheduled a second meeting, but canceled it when the woman learned Bridget Ziegler couldn’t attend, as BI previously reported. The woman later told the Sarasota Police Department that Christian Ziegler came to her apartment and assaulted her. Washington Post , Ziegler has denied the allegation and said the encounter was consensual.

The scandal has also put pressure on Bridget Ziegler to resign from the Sarasota County School Board, which she recently declined to do. Although she no longer works with Moms for Liberty “Parental Rights” The group she co-founded has vocally advocated against allowing books that mention or even discuss gender, sexuality or LGBTQ topics in schools.

Moms for Liberty is considered an extremist organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which says the group has “spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community.”

