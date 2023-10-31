Florida Entrepreneur Introduces New Marco’s Pizza Location to Magnolia Community

Locally owned eateries continue their expansion throughout the Sunshine State

MAGNOLIA, FLORIDA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marco’s Pizza opened its newest location in Magnolia on October 30. Located right across from Magnolia Publix at 2196 Everglades Lane, guests can expect menu items made from fresh ingredients. High quality ingredients.

Bringing Marco’s pizza-making capabilities to the Magnolia and Feni area is local entrepreneur Pete Hills. Hills has worked in the pizza business for over 30 years and currently owns eight other Marco’s stores in the Greater Orlando area. Hills has developed a strong relationship with The Villages community and is proud to launch a new local eatery for retired residents in the area. Serving a thriving market and close-knit neighborhood, the Hills are confident the Magnolia-Fenney area is the perfect fit for their new Marco’s location. Introducing a new sit-down dining option to the area, the 2,400-square-foot Magnolia Restaurant is equipped with indoor seating and a bar to create a true gathering place for local residents. As he opens his new restaurant, Hills is currently looking for new team members with the intention of opening future businesses at the Magnolia location and throughout the market.

“This is not the first Marco’s Pizza location we have opened and given our experience so far, it certainly won’t be our last,” Hills said. “We are focused on using our new business to make local connections and give back to our community, thereby establishing our new Magnolia location as a role model small business in the area.”

Hills and his team have a strong passion for community giveback efforts and have previously been involved in several initiatives to find housing, jobs and other resources for military veterans, including this year’s Village for Veterans fundraiser. The Magnolia location, along with Marco’s Pizza in Wildwood and Lady Lake, is running a special deal, supported by the Lake Nona teams, to raise funds for the more than 9,000 veterans living in the Villages area through early 2023. This year’s Villages for Veterans fundraiser raised more than $43,000 which will be presented to the Villages for Veterans Association during a check presentation ceremony on November 6.

Marco’s mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including White Cheesy, Deluxe, All Meat, Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco’s also caters to consumers’ ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust Pizza and was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – crustless pizza cooked in a bowl.

The new Marco’s location in Magnolia will also be serving Pizzoli, Marco’s newest handheld menu and, for a limited time, Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza.

Customers can choose from oven-baked subs, salads, desserts as well as cheesebread, traditional bone-in wings and boneless wings offered in three delicious flavors. , Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and BBQ. With carryout, delivery, app, and online ordering options, Marco’s offers the convenience of quick meal pickup or getting it delivered to your door.

In addition to its delicious pizza, Marco’s Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco’s Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand’s mission to empower franchisees and team members to drive positive change in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: schools and education, hunger prevention and nutrition, workforce development and entrepreneurship.

Marco’s Pizza has carved a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizzas, featuring scratch-made dough for a golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for delicious sauces and a perfect, melty cheese. Known for its three fresh signature cheeses. Cutting. Now, Magnolia pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they’ve been craving.

For more information about the Marco’s Pizza location in Magnolia, please visit www.marcos.com, call (321) 766-9090, or download the mobile app. If you would like to join the Marco’s team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

About Marco’s Pizza:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco and strives to provide a high-quality pizza experience. Marco’s Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or calling each store directly.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | [email protected] , (630)484-0797

Source Marco’s Pizza

Source: www.prnewswire.com