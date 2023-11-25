Florida consumers should reject large-scale government regulation of credit card fees. again. , pillar

In Tallahassee and Washington, bad ideas fueled by special interests and harming consumers and taxpayers keep coming back long after they are exposed. So here we are going to prevent yet another attack on your right to have and use credit cards.

If you thought the Florida Legislature blocked that bad idea last year, you’re right. But as with bad zombie movies, it sucks.

The legislation now being advanced (again) in Tallahassee parallels the big government provisions of the “Dodd-Frank” bill that Democrats passed in Washington in 2010. After Dodd-Frank went into effect, more than 20% of traders raised prices, and only 1% lowered them. According to a study conducted by the University of Chicago, after Dodd-Frank, consumers lost between $22 billion and $25 billion.

This is government price control. Government regulation is pushing consumers and businesses aside and setting prices. Yes, it ruins our free-market economy and makes government more powerful and expensive. And it has also been shown to harm consumers and local retailers. This time, the old/new law will limit the benefits and data security Floridians can get with their credit and debit cards.

These offers prevent interchange fees or service charges for using credit and debit cards from being applied to the full amount of the transaction. Its negative impacts will be significant and far-reaching, especially in terms of costs to Florida’s small retailers, domestic banks and credit unions. Financial institutions such as small community banks and credit unions will be required to rebate to merchants the amount of the interchange fee charged on the taxable amount of the transaction.

The law allows merchants to bill banks or credit unions for up to six months after an electronic transaction occurs. This is clearly the government favoring one industry over another. This is a pure rent-seeking policy that empowers the state government to determine service charges through negotiations between private parties. The solution is not current market failure.

The interchange fee is not for public or government use. This is a fee negotiated between private parties. Fees are used to allocate revolving credit lines, improve privacy and fraud protection, and pay for rewards programs. Removing sales tax from the interchange fee calculation is not a tax deduction; It’s a way for special interest groups to line their pockets.

This kind of government-mandated price control is anathema to the fundamental principles of free-market enterprise in the United States.

Amidst all this fight, consumers – those who stand to lose the most – have been forgotten. Consumers will not see savings if these proposals are implemented. Ultimately, Florida’s 22 million vulnerable consumers and 137 million annual visitors to the state will pay the price.

Florida’s proposals would make it harder for financial institutions to implement better cybersecurity protections for consumer data, because the policy would reduce interchange fee revenue that is used to fund fraud protection technology, such as tokenization.

Additionally, the proposal would make it more expensive to fund rewards programs and co-branded cards that offer consumers airline points or Sky Miles. These additional costs will undoubtedly result in higher costs for consumer services or the elimination of services altogether.

Lawmakers have a choice. They should choose policies that benefit free market principles and reject expensive, unnecessary legislation that is nothing more than rent-seeking by special interest groups.

Grover Norquist is the president of Americans for Tax Reform. Sal Nuzzo is senior vice president at the James Madison Institute.

