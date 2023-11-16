Florida congressman pressures the governor to talk about the state’s property insurance crisis

Congressman Maxwell Frost is inviting Governor Ron DeSantis to meet with him to help Florida homeowners who are crying out for help. Frost sent a letter to the governor inviting him to meet so they could find a solution to the state’s home and property insurance crisis. The letter comes days after Frost hosted an emergency roundtable, where homeowners, business owners and aspiring homeowners shared their struggles to make ends meet. He said some people shared their stories, such as a longtime teacher in Florida who paid off her house, but saw her insurance premiums increase by $1,000 a year. She is considering delaying her retirement. Another Habitat for Humanity homeowner told Frost that his insurance policy has been canceled and he is now forced to choose between coverage and paying his bills. “We want to have this conversation with the governor, a really good-faith conversation about the stories and figuring out how we can move forward as a state to solve this problem,” Frost said. According to the Insurance Information Institute, Florida residents pay an average of $6,000 per year for home insurance, nearly four times the national average. Frost said the burden of the crisis should not fall on people. “We must work towards strengthening our homes and businesses, towards having good resilience to the climate crisis, but also seeing that the context of the insurance market What regulatory options do we have in the U.S.,” Frost said. WESH 2 reached out to the governor’s office to see if they planned to meet or speak with Frost, but did not hear back.

