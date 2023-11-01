Florida business promotes Thanksgiving special: Free AR-15 and turkey with every purchase

During November, a Florida roofing company is trying to boost sales by offering a free frozen turkey and AR-15 with every new purchase.

Every month, Roof Easy in Cape Coral offers a special offer. Jason Polley, president of Roof Easy, said the month is all about family and safety.

“Turkey will seat you all at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family,” Polley told NBC 2.

Polly said she originally got the idea after seeing a business offering in Alabama. He told the station, “I thought, hey, we’re in Florida. This is the greatest Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it.”

However, the business said no one could find the firearm. Polly said customers who want specials cannot have any crimes against them and must undergo a background check. Once they pass their background check, customers can pick up their AR-15 at Shoot Center, a local firearms dealer and supplier of Roof EZ.

A Florida roofing company is giving away a free frozen turkey and AR-15.NBC 2 to every customer who purchases a new roof during the month of November.

“Everyone needs an AR-15,” Polley told NBC 2. “The world is a crazy place right now, and they might as well get a roof and AR-15s for protection on both ends, why not?” and promoting gun safety. Everyone needs to know how to handle a gun safely.

Although the company’s marketing strategy appears to have received a lot of support on its Facebook page, not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

“Support American family values ​​by adding more AR-15 weapons of war into the public stream,” Patty Brigham, president of Prevent Gun Violence Florida, told WINK-TV. I mean, it’s not family values ​​at all. Family values ​​are about love, acceptance and forgiveness, not about arming the public with these military-style firearms. it’s sick.”

Brigham told the outlet that more than 600 people have died in mass shootings in the US so far this year.

For customers who don’t want a gun, Polley said Roof Easy will give them a $500 rebate on their purchase — the price of an AR-15. But so far, he told NBC 2 the deal is working because the company “already has five to eight customers ready to go.”

Source: themessenger.com