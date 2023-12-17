Three dozen Pudgy Penguins and 15 Bored Ape NFTs worth 690 ether (ETH) or approximately $1.54 million were reportedly stolen.

Flooring Protocol, a liquidity solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), was reportedly attacked on December 16.

According to various accounts on

However, the protocol’s developers implemented a fix a few hours after the attack, which they believe has fixed the vulnerability.

They also assured that the main smart contract was secure and all digital assets in the Vault and Safebox were not affected.

1) There has been an exploit on FP’s peripheral/multi-call contract, which led to the hack.

2) A solution deployed 2 hours ago, which we believe fixed the issue.

3) There is still surveillance. Talking to developers and audit.

4) The main contract is secured. Assets in safes and safeboxes are not affected. – Freelancecapital (@FLC_FlooringLab) 17 December 2023

Reports later emerged that the hacker sold the stolen NFTs on Blurb, earning between $1.5 million and $1.6 million depending on ETH prices.

Following the attack, the AppCoin DAO-funded security protocol Boring Security suggested that Boring Protocol users who lost their NFTs in the attack cannot get them back, as the hacker had already dumped them.

The Flooring Protocol attack comes barely hours after P2P NFT platform NFT Trader was breached. Many blue-chip NFTs were stolen.

In the NFT Trader incident, the exploiter made several demands via on-chain text, including asking for a reward of 10% of the tokens’ market value to the owners of the stolen NFTs.

However, hours after the incident, the hacker appeared to have a change of heart, as he voluntarily gave back some of the stolen items, including the World of Women NFT and some pieces of the Mutant Ape Yacht Club.

The hacker’s whereabouts were revealed by a second party, who identified herself as a “lady cleaner”.

The flooring protocol went live two months ago on October 15. Its unique approach to breaking NFTs into ERC-20 piqued the interest of Azuki Elementals, Pudgy Penguins, and Y00TS holders, making the platform a popular hub for these specific NFT collections.

As a result, it emerged as the primary “holder” of the three collections, causing a massive surge in their trading volume within the NFT marketplace.

As of October 16, Flooring Protocol had successfully collected 914 Azuki Elementals, 191 Pudgy Penguins, and 365 y00ts, with a total value locked (TVL) of over 1,800 ETH.

Upon launch, FLC, the protocol’s native token, briefly surpassed a completely lackluster valuation of $4 billion. There are 25 billion FLC tokens in circulation, 40% of which are earmarked for community support, while a quarter of the total serves as a reserve.

Half of the community’s 40% allocation has been set aside specifically for liquidity promotion through staking.

Despite the attack on the floor protocol, FLC prices are up 12% in the last 24 hours, with a one-day trading volume of $3.34 million, according to CoinGecko data.

The token has also performed well over the last 30 and 14 days, registering gains of 52% and 8.3% respectively. However, things haven’t gone so well over the past seven days, with FLC losing 22.2% of its value in that period.

Follow us on Google News

Source: crypto.news