There seems to be no end to the extreme weather.

Kenya’s army has stepped up efforts to rescue hundreds of people trapped in severe floods. Hundreds of people have died and millions have been affected since the rains started in October.

Only last week, scientists had confirmed that human-caused climate change has made rains twice as intense.

Joyce Kimutai, chief meteorologist at the Kenya Meteorological Department and lead author of the World Weather Attribution study, said the findings emphasize the dangers of continued warming of the planet and the need for humanity to cut emissions because “we are He certainly isn’t.” on track.”

“What the planet is telling us is that ‘You are constantly heating me, and there is no way for me to remove that heat except by increasing the way the atmosphere behaves,’” said Kimutai, who Also a researcher at Imperial College. London.

Illness and lost livelihood

thousands of people in northern kenya Aid groups have lost livestock, agricultural land and homes in floods described as the worst in 100 years.

The rains have also led to an increase in cholera and other waterborne diseases in some parts.

“What we are seeing in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia is another devastating blow to an already fragile humanitarian situation,” said Melaku Yirga, regional director for Africa at the humanitarian organization Mercy Corps.

“The flood has washed away everything villages“Destroying homes, farms and the critical infrastructure needed to support the rapid recovery and movement of people, goods and much-needed humanitarian aid.”

Kenya’s Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will continue in the new year. It is urging people living in low-lying areas and flood-prone areas to evacuate.

“When I was running away from the rain and flood water, I fell and broke my hand. After the incident, my family and I came here to the displacement camp,” says Gabe Aliyo Isaac, 65, from Mandera city.

Kenya is not the only country to be affected. The death toll in neighboring Somalia rose to 110 on Monday, while more than 1 million people were displaced. And in Ethiopia, rains caused 57 deaths and displaced more than 600,000 by November 27. And in Tanzania, heavy flood And last weekend, landslides in the northern part of the country killed at least 68 people and injured 100.

On Wednesday, British High Commissioner Neil Wigan visited remote Mandera County, where a severe drought a year ago decimated the livelihoods of residents of many communities.

Wigan said, “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing everyone in the world, but you can see it very acutely in places like northern Kenya, where drought and livestock deaths and now floods are affecting people. It’s huge on the livelihood of.” , “We are committed to dealing with both the short-term consequences, what we can do for cash grants, food, medicine and other critical supplies but also how we can build systems nationally and internationally to deal with the impacts of climate change “

Climate change has made rain more frequent and intense

From October to December there is a season of “little rains” in East Africa, in which the frequency and intensity of rain is influenced by two naturally occurring climatic phenomena: El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which have shaped up to increase the chances of heavy rainfall this year.

To assess how climate change might have affected this year’s weather, 10 researchers used weather data from three countries, as well as climate model simulations, to compare how the weather would play out in today’s climate. has changed, warming by about 1.2 °C (2.2 °F), compared with the cooler pre-industrial climate.

They found that the amount of rainfall had almost doubled Global warming, Scientists also said that the IOD contributed almost equally to the intensity.

They found that the rainfall between October and December was among the “most intense rainfall ever recorded” in “low rainfall” seasons over the past 40 years.

Findings reveal what effects burning can have fossil fuelMostly done by rich countries, its impact falls on the vulnerable population. The world is experiencing more and more climate-related extremes. Greenhouse gas emissions, which trap heat and warm the planet, are rising to record levels. The World Meteorological Organization recently said 2023 is almost certain to be the hottest year on record and warned of more worrying climate events.

The study also looked at the impact of heavy rain on communities in the region. Researchers found that people are struggling to cope with the effects of the rain as they have still not recovered from the devastating shock of a three-year drought that became even more severe. Climate change, He said the growing threat from extreme weather could put pressure on the responses of governments and humanitarian organizations.

Torrential rains and flash floods that began in October have caused mass deaths, displacement and destruction of infrastructure in parts of East Africa, affecting millions of people.

The situation in East Africa emphasizes the urgent need for climate change adaptation and a regional approach to tackling the crisis, said Musevengana Chibwana, regional humanitarian advocacy and policy manager for Eastern and Southern Africa at humanitarian organization Save the Children.

“Just a few months ago, a series of droughts and water shortages claimed many lives in the Horn of Africa; Now, the flood water is also doing the same,” he said. “This is a clear sign of the climate crisis that is getting worse.”

