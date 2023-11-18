Climate-induced droughts and floods are damaging the livelihoods and mental health of European farmers.

Advertisement

European farming has been hit by an increase in floods, droughts and heat waves in recent years.

The climate crisis is already causing economic losses for farmers and the agricultural sector and, without intervention, it is likely to get worse.

There is no doubt about science. “Across Europe and around the world, the level of risk to food systems, functioning ecosystems and human health is significantly increased by high levels of warming,” says Dr Peter Alexander, senior lecturer in agriculture and food systems at the University of Edinburgh.

Farmers across Europe take responsibility for this feeding The continent – ​​a heavy burden to bear under the weight of climate change.

Within Europe, Dr. Alexander is most concerned about southern countries, as they face more pronounced dryness. hot weatherAfter that there was severe flood.

Portuguese farmers stressed by dry summer and winter

Maik Smits is a dairy farmer with a herd of 500 cattle, including cows, heifers and steers (castrated males) in the south. portugal,

This year they saw a hot, dry summer season until October – before moving into a dry winter. “Extremely hot weather causes Tension on our animals,” he says. “We have to invest as much as possible in ventilation and sprinkler systems for the cows.”

Maintenance will continue with more money cowsIn return he is getting less profit.

“I’m worried and stressed because we don’t get enough money for our milk to cover our costs,” he says. “And it doesn’t allow us to invest in improvements to the farm, animal welfare, or worker welfare. Is.”

He sleeps at night worried that he will not get enough water for the summer due to dry summer and winter. crops Or for drinking water for cows. The lack of water is also causing a shortage of corn silage (which is used to feed his cattle), increasing the cost of feed for his animals. Other farmers near him in Ermidas-Sadore are also saying the same.

Financial assistance has been promised for farmers from the Portuguese government, but Smits thinks this will only “ease” the difficulties for the next few years. He does not think this will offer any long-term solution.

Italian farmers are losing to floods

In Emilia-RomagnaItaly Matteo Pagliarani says floods in May wreaked havoc on his family farm, home to both crops and livestock.

“We lost our grapes, about 20 hectares of land and shelter for our animals,” says the 29-year-old farmer. “Some neighbors lost even more.”

The flood was followed by a severe, dry summer. “The weather has been very dry in the last two years,” he says. “The weather is changeable – it’s not safe or secure.”

unpredictability of Season It has become difficult for Pagliarani to know the best time to plant his crops and this has disrupted his supply chain.

While the impacts of climate change have inspired Pagliarani to learn about and apply water resilience and plant protection FarmHe is concerned that people in his rural farming community may choose to move to ‘safer’ areas.

“Farmers are feeling very bad,” he says. “They may go searching and find more comfortable conditions. We are very scared for Italy if people continue to leave the countryside.

As vice-president of the European Young Farmers Organisation, Pagliarani believes that young farmers need to be given more welfare and practical support.

Advertisement

“Youth farmers They are the future of the land,” he says. “We need to invest, support and believe in them.”

Northern European farmers also face extreme weather

While England may not experience long months of extreme Heat Just like farmers in the southern countries of Europe are worried about frequent heavy floods on their fields.

Rebecca May has a farm norfolk Where she rears sheep, pigs and goats and also grows crops.

during storm ciaranMayhew, one of many who came to the UK this year, remembers “being up almost all night” with anxiety.

“I was waiting for the power to go off,” she says. “If we don’t have power, we can’t deliver milk, we can’t run the refrigerator, and we can’t open businesses. it’s a nightmare.”

Advertisement

In recent years, Mayu has seen changes in weather and extreme hot and wet weather. Farm During short time frame, and it makes his mind and body very anxious.

“I never knew what a panic attack was,” she said. “It’s a heart-pounding, breath-shortening moment. I have cancer and I have never felt like this Worry On top of that like this. It gets you out for just six runs.

Farm workers are worried about the future of their jobs

Climate change is not only affecting Europe farmersBut their workers.

This summer many agricultural workers died in the fields where they were working due to the intense heat of the sun.

Ivan Ivanov, political secretary for agriculture at EFFAT – a large European trade union representing workers – made this extreme statement temperature This has led to many cases of heat stress and heat stroke.

Advertisement

“Taking time off work for heat-related reasons can have major financial impacts on workers and their families in the form of no sickness benefits, medical costs, etc.,” says Ivanov.

He says he is concerned about skin matters cancer We will see more as a result of increased UV radiation in the future.

Despite the risks of the job, farm workers often soldiered on despite their working conditions.

“If I don’t work, I don’t get paid,” Abas Ichamouti, a lemon picker in Valencia, tells Euronews Green. “I continue to work because I fear for the future of my job. My life, my family and my health depend on my job.”

Ekmouti also highlighted how low rainfall in recent months and subsequent heavy flooding have caused damage FruitLeaving him without work or income.

Advertisement

“Workers do not have the autonomy to shape and organize their working conditions in a way that protects them from the risks associated with climate change,” says Ivanov. “This is a duty of employers that unfortunately is often ignored in agriculture.”

To protect farmers and agricultural workers, countries must understand the impact of climate change mental health Of farmers.

How are European countries taking care of their farmers?

In finlandThe government found that 40 percent of its farmers considered their work mentally taxing, while 13 percent complained of depression.

The state’s response is to ensure farmers know where they can get Help, Both occupational health services and farmers’ social insurance institutions are advertised options for farmers struggling with structural changes in agriculture, sharp declines in farming profitability and extreme weather conditions.

In stark contrast, the UK government has stated that flood-affected farmers do not need targeted mental health support, although farmers across England, wales And Northern Ireland residents have said increased flooding is taking a toll on their mental health.

Advertisement

In France, a recent survey showed that the suicide rate of farmers was 20 percent higher than the national average.

As a pressured profession, more research is needed to review and address the scale of mental health needs farmers in Europe. This is according to Alun Jones, representative of the International Center for Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies.

“Farmers need to be looked after,” Jones told the European Parliament’s agriculture committee last year. “They’re producing our food and they have a lot of stressors, and part of this picture is not just about the hard risks and accidents, it’s about psychosocial well-being,

Source