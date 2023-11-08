Flood of earnings figures

After starting trading in the red early in the morning, pre-market indices are climbing again this morning. Currently, the Dow is +45 points, the S&P 500 +5, the market-leading Nasdaq +6 and even the small-cap Russell 2000 is +0.4 points in the green. The Dow is on its longest winning streak since July this year, while the S&P and Nasdaq are enjoying their strongest moves since 2021.

We’re a little light on economic prints this morning and during this hump day, although we did see bulk list This morning, the headline for September is coming in at an expected 0.0%, which is an improvement after six consecutive months of negative wholesale inventories. This is only the third non-negative read in the last 10 months, and we have not seen a positive result on this metric since November last week. Higher inventories will help put downward pressure on inflation.

Before today’s inauguration, Ralph Lauren (RL) posted fiscal Q2 results that were ahead of estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings of $2.10 per share handily beat the Zacks Consensus Forecast of $1.92 (though still down from the $2.23 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly sales of $1.63 billion came in ahead of the estimated $1.61 billion , as the company claimed a +1.3) million increase in new direct-to-consumer (DTC) customers in the quarter. The guidance for the entire year was kept flat. Shares are up +2% on this news.

warner bros discovery (WBD), however, missed its bottom line estimate, putting in -17 cents per share which was 5 cents below the Zacks Consensus. Revenue beat estimates, coming in at $9.97 billion for the quarter, above the estimated $9.89 billion. Even with the “Barbie boost” — its blockbuster movie grossed $1.5 billion since its release — the company has had to contend with a loss of -700K subscribers in the quarter. Shares are down -12% in early trading.

biotech giant biogen (BIIB) posted a strong third quarter this morning, reporting earnings of $4.36 per share on revenue of $3.99, compared to estimates of $2.53 billion, beating the estimate of $2.39 billion. While the company continues to seek FDA approval for treatments for ALS and Alzheimer’s disease, the lion’s share of its total product revenue of $1.805 billion – $1.16 billion – comes from its multiple sclerosis (MS) line. Shares are up slightly ahead of the opening bell, but are still down single digits year to date.

After the close today, we will see the earnings results walt disney company (DIS), arm holdings (ARM) and MGM Resorts (MGM), among many others. It should be interesting to see Disney’s results in particular, if only to be able to compare streaming services: Disney+ vs. HBO Max, Discovery+, etc. We’ll also hear from Fed participants today, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this morning.

