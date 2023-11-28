FLOKI Strengthens Bullish Outlook, But Is Meminator Worth a Watch?

FLOKI and Memeinator have one mission – to dominate the crypto space. With a market cap of $328 million, FLOKI is currently ranked as the fourth largest meme coin behind Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

Meminator is a new project that is currently in presale. Specifically, Meminator aims to “rule” the Memecoin market by delisting weak meme tokens one after another. Could its official launch in 2024 come with a powerful wave that will take it above FLOKI?

Or will FLOKI Crypto, riding on its utility and the allure of Tokenify, its crypto and asset tokenization platform, survive the purge?

Floki getting a new charm?

FLOKI provides utility and is gaining more support from crypto platforms, businesses, and entrepreneurs.

In addition to the Valhalla project, a gaming ecosystem supporting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), traction for FLOKI may follow along with its project TokenFi (TOKEN). FLOKI holders can stake their tokens to earn tokens, approximately 56% of the 10 billion supply distributed to the community through this staking program.

TokenFi’s whitepaper highlights several products that could benefit the token and Floki amid growing demand. The product list includes a launchpad, generative AI, smart contract auditor, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization module.

Also noteworthy is the listing of both FLOKI and TOKEN on major crypto exchanges adding to their growing visibility. Adding this to the utility could make the meme coin ecosystem perform better in the coming months.

Given this outlook, do you buy FLOKI or Memeinator while it positions itself in the market?

What is Meminator?

Meminator (MMTR) is a new meme cryptocurrency powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain. It promises to be community-driven with many real utility offerings that could give it an edge over other meme tokens in the market.

Unlike other hype-driven projects whose sole goal appears to be projected price gains, Meminator plans to make an impact in the real world.

Rather than copying Dogecoin or Pepe, Meminator blends innovative AI-enabled marketing with a decentralized play-to-earn (P2E) game, crypto staking, and NFTs. The real value of the development rewards and gaming revenue for the project is anticipated to come from metrics as players eliminate weak meme coins.

floki price outlook

FLOKI’s growth potential could make it an attractive prospect for 2024 and beyond. The project remains one of the largest meme coins and the traction for its asset tokenization platform is a notable factor amid the growth of the $16 trillion industry.

FLOKI is at $0.00003240 today, which means its price has dropped by 8% in the last month. But its 250% increase over the past year also shows that there is potential for big upside if crypto explodes in the next bull market.

So, despite trading more than 90% below its all-time high in November 2021, it could still reach and surpass $0.00033651.

Meminator Presale and Price Outlook

For Meminator, its potential market dominance hinges on its strong utility. Also positive for MMTR is the fact that most projects below $1 billion market cap in the memsphere offer nothing but speculative trading risks.

Currently MMTR is in Phase 7 of its presale, with each token priced at $0.014. This price is programmed to rise to $0.0485 by the end of the presale, offering a potential 250% profit on positions ahead of the anticipated launch of Meminator in early 2024.

Investors may benefit from investing in MMTR at current presale prices as it is a low entry point and has the potential to come up with new projects. Investors looking to establish themselves have allocated more than $1.5 million to MMTR so far.

Learn more about Meminator in their whitepaper. You can also join the presale here.

Source: www.banklesstimes.com