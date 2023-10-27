Floki is up 25% while Pepe Price is up 80%; 3 meme coins that can explode further

It has been an eventful week in the meme coin market, which has seen a significant increase in the prices of most coins and tokens.

FLOKI (FLOKI) is up 25% since Thursday morning, while Pepe (PEPE) is up 80% in the past week.

In this article, we will take a closer look at these two coins before introducing three alternative tokens that may be ready to explode next.

Floki and PEPE rise as meme coin market heats up

Floki, named after Elon Musk’s pet dog Shiba Inu, is currently considered the fourth-largest meme coin in the world, with a market capitalization of $368 million.

FLOKI’s value is up 25% in the last 24 hours and an impressive 109% since last Friday, making it one of the biggest gainers in the meme coin sector.

Like most emerging meme coins, the rise of FLOKI has nothing to do with ecosystem growth or innovations.

Instead, the coin’s value seems to be driven by social media promotion and speculation, resulting in improved sentiment in the meme coin market.

PEPE is also benefiting from a boost in investor sentiment, rising as high as $0.00000135 on Thursday.

Although there has been a slight decline in the price of PEPE, the token is still clearly in an uptrend, with investors excited to see how high it can go in the coming days.

As the meme coin market continues to heat up, both FLOKI and PEPE serve as prime examples of assets that are likely to be in high demand as cryptocurrencies become more popular among speculative investors.

Which meme coins may explode next?

The two tokens above show that meme coins can see huge increases just because of investor buzz alone.

While it is challenging to predict the next breakout star in this volatile sector, here are three contenders that are currently capturing the community’s attention:

1. Meme Kombat (MK)

First up is Meme Kombat (MK), which brings an explosive new element to the meme coin space by integrating gaming and staking features.

This innovative platform allows users to bet on AI-powered battles between meme characters, with the outcome of each fight determined using blockchain technology.

Meme Kombat offers dual benefits – active staking provides opportunities to win more MK tokens, while its staking protocol promises a lucrative passive income with a 112% APY.

Season 1 of Meme Kombat will see 11 top meme mascots face off, with more characters, game modes, and ways to earn money being added in future seasons.

Additionally, given that Coinsult has audited the platform’s smart contracts, it adds an additional layer of trust for users who want to benefit from Meme Kombat’s features.

Meme Kombat’s unique setup is attracting the attention of investors worldwide, as evidenced by the strong presale momentum with over $770,000 already raised.

Early investors can purchase MK Token via presale at $0.1667, although this low price point is only supposed to last for six more days before rising.

2. Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Next up is Wall Street Memes (WSM), which combines the viral appeal of meme culture with the themes of Wall Street and finance.

The setup found massive success during the Wall Street Memes presale earlier this year, when the project raised an incredible $25 million in seed investment.

Following the presale, the WSM token was listed on a series of tier-1 exchanges, leading to a strong market debut and massive investor returns.

In addition to offering speculative potential, WSM holders can also stake their tokens to earn a yield of 39% per year – with over 517 million tokens staked in the staking pool.

The creators of Wall Street Memes have recently introduced a new use case – Wall Street Memes Casino, which uses WSM as its native token.

This casino has over 5,000 games and offers a sign-up bonus of 200%, up to a total of $25,000.

The project is showing strong momentum heading into the final weeks of 2023, with the value of WSM increasing by 22% in the past week.

Interested investors can purchase WSM tokens through Uniswap or Get.io and several CEXs including OKX.

3. Sponge (Sponge)

Finally, SpongeBob (SpongeBob) is a meme coin that was launched earlier this year based on the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants character.

When the coin listed on Uniswap in May, it attracted huge interest and surged by more than 4,000% in less than a week.

Although SPONGE is now trading 95% below its all-time high, given the latest update from the development team, there is growing confidence within the community that the token could make a comeback.

These updates include a staking protocol for SPONGE launching on November 1st and an ongoing airdrop campaign.

This airdrop campaign is open for entries until October 30th and aims to distribute up to 10% of the total SPONGE supply, representing 4.4 billion tokens.

These two announcements have led to a significant increase in community engagement, with the value of SPONGE increasing by 17% in the past week.

Thus, it appears that investor interest is rising again – SpongeBob is being positioned as another token that could explode further.

Potential investors can purchase SPONGE tokens through Uniswap, CoinW, and other top exchanges.

