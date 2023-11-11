Floki Inu: All about the origin and usefulness of this memecoin

Floki Inu started out as a dog-meme currency like Dogecoin, but closer observation reveals that it has many use cases in the ecosystem and even outside the crypto sphere. It adds charisma to its ecosystem. Floki’s vision is to build schools in developing countries. This shows that it is more than just a meme coin.

Floki Floki is the utility token of the Inu ecosystem. It is a multi-chain coin that runs on both Ethereum and BNB smart chain blockchains. Users can swap FLOKI 1:1 between the two chains through centralized exchanges like Bybit. Therefore, the three pillars of Floki Inu are its meme status, utility, and charity.

History of Floki Inu

The origin of the Floki Inu coin can be traced back to 2021. Elon Musk tweeted about naming his Shiba Inu pet “Floki.” Later, the team decided to rebrand it as Floki. Floki Inu branded himself as a movement symbol to emphasize the importance of community.

Floki Inu has partnered with Kimbal Musk’s initiative, Million Gardens Movement. It’s a movement working to give the power back to the community to choose, grow, prepare, and eat healthy food.

Floki Inu’s Three Pillars

The three pillars of Floki Inu are its meme status, utility, and projects and charitable initiatives. Floki aims to empower individuals regardless of their socio-economic status and establish itself as the most well-known and widely used cryptocurrency.

In projects like Valhalla and Floki Places, it is used as a means of payment for trading and purchasing merchandise and NFTs. Floki Inu also offers Floki University, where users can learn in-depth about the cryptocurrency market. They also claim to open schools in underdeveloped countries.

floki inu utility

valhalla nft game: This NFT is a recent addition to the gaming metaverse. Players can earn rewards based on participation; In-game purchases are made through FLOKI tokens.

FlokiFi DeFi Products:FlokiFi is the name of the upcoming DeFi products. The first product, Flokify Locker, is considered the most innovative protocol for securing digital assets.

FlokiPlace NFT Marketplace: FlokiPlaces NFT Marketplace is the place where buying, selling and trading of digital assets is made possible through Bitcoin, Dogecoin and even US Dollar as well as Floki Inu.

Floki University Crypto Education:Floki aims to provide education on crypto through its university. Most of the courses are free and some of them require Floki tokens.

Advantages and disadvantages of Floki Inu

Every cryptocurrency has some advantages and disadvantages. One feature related to Floki Inu is that it is a multi-chain token. It is associated with charitable works. The project has partnered with other prestigious projects. There are existing and upcoming products in the ecosystem that can potentially add value to the token.

The first disadvantage associated with Floki is that it is a meme coin and can easily fluctuate with the opinion of someone influential like Elon Musk. The circulating supply of Floki tokens is high so their price per token is extremely low. There is a 3% tax on buying and selling FLOKI. The team behind FLOKI is anonymous, which raises the question of who is responsible if something goes wrong with the project.

Comparison between Floki Inu and Shiba Inu

Floki Inu and Shiba Inu both have their roots linked to Dogecoin. There are some similarities and differences between them. They are both meme coins that are easily influenced (fluctuate) by the comments of influential figures like Elon Musk. Both have active communities on various social media platforms. They both have huge token supplies which means the tokens are valued in cents. It also attracts new investors looking for cheap coins.

Shiba Inu is ranked among the 15 tokens in terms of market capitalization, which comes to $7 billion. Shiba Inu created its own Layer 2 blockchain called Shibarium and its decentralized exchange called ShibaSwap. Floki, on the other hand, is ranked 140th and has a market capitalization of only $240 million. There is an automatic tax of 3%.

There is also a difference in the design of the Shiba Inu and Floki tokens. Both tokens feature images of dogs but the Shiba Inu token design is based on the Shiba Inu dog breed while the Floki token design is a cartoon image of the Shiba Inu breed with eye patches.

How to buy Floki Inu

There are many factors to take into account when it comes to buying crypto. One of the top priorities is security. Register on reputable centralized exchanges to buy Floki Inu. The steps include creating an account by verifying identity. Fund the account with peer-to-peer transfer, credit card, debit card or bank transfer.

Once the payment method is connected, go to the trading platform and select Floki. Enter the amount and confirm the transaction. Once the purchase is complete the cryptocurrency will be transferred to the exchange wallet. Transfer it to a personal wallet for better security.

Floki Inu is a project with great potential. This is a project that investors should keep an eye on. However, it is recommended that Memcoins are very volatile and their prices may show different rises and falls at different times. They are highly influenced by the comments of influential personalities. Follow cryptocurrency market trends. Therefore, it is advisable to invest after crypto market research and at your own risk.

Anurag has been working as an original writer for The Coin Republic since 2021. They love to exercise their curiosity muscles and research a topic in depth. Although he covers various aspects of the crypto industry, he is quite passionate about Web3, NFTs, gaming, and the metaverse, and sees them as the future of the (digital) economy. A reader and writer at heart, he calls himself an “average guitar player” and a keen footballer.

