Floating desalination machines powered by waves – BBC News

4 hours ago

Oneka Technologies creates floating desalination systems that are powered entirely by the motion of the waves

“The ocean is an unforgiving place,” says Susan Hunt. “But our technology is designed to work there – it’s going up and down in the waves all day and all night.”

Ms. Hunt is the Chief Innovation Officer for a Canadian start-up called Oneka Technologies. It has developed a floating desalination system that turns seawater into freshwater.

While large, shore-based desalination plants typically require large amounts of energy to remove salt, Oneka’s smaller units are powered entirely by the motion of the waves.

“Desalination facilities have traditionally been powered by fossil fuels,” says Ms Hunt. “But the world has certainly reached a tipping point. We want to move away from fossil fuel-powered desalination.”

More than 300 million people worldwide now depend on desalinated water, according to the International Desalination Association, a global trade body. This water is supplied by more than 21,000 plants, almost double the number of 10 years ago.

Susan Hunt says Oneka’s system is scalable, and multiple units can be placed next to each other.

According to a report published earlier this year, at least half the world’s population “lives under extremely water-stressed conditions for at least one month of the year”. Meanwhile, a 2020 study said the desalination sector will grow by 9% every year between now and 2030.

Two technologies are currently used to desalinate seawater – thermal and membrane. In thermal-based desalination, seawater is heated until it evaporates and the salt is left behind. This is usually very energy intensive.

Membrane-based systems, also known as reverse osmosis, work by pushing salt water through a semi-permeable membrane, which traps the salt. This still requires a considerable amount of energy, but less than thermal.

In both cases, the energy supply often does not come from renewable sources or nuclear sources, and therefore contributes to carbon dioxide emissions.

Each technology also produces a waste stream of highly concentrated salt water or brine. If it is not properly diluted before being released back into the ocean, it can create “dead zones” – areas where salt levels are too high for marine life.

Oneka’s floating desalination machines – floats attached to the seabed – use a membrane system powered entirely by the movement of waves.

The buoys absorb energy from passing waves, and store it in mechanical pumping forces that pull in seawater and push about a quarter of it through the desalination system. Fresh, drinking water is then delivered to land by pumping through pipelines, again using only the power provided by the waves.

“The technology doesn’t use electricity,” Ms Hunt says. “It’s 100% mechanically operated.”

The units require only one meter high waves to work, and the company hopes to start selling them commercially next year. They come in three sizes, the largest of which is 8 meters long and 5 meters wide, and can produce 49,000 liters (13,000 US gal) of drinking water per day.

The brine that is produced is mixed back with three-quarters of the seawater, which is sucked up by the buoy, but does not pass through the membrane. After this it is released back into the sea. “It’s only 25% saltier than native seawater,” says Ms Hunt. “This is a much lower concentration of brine than traditional desalination methods.”

She adds that Oneka’s system is modular – several buoys can be stacked next to each other – and is friendly to marine life.

In the Netherlands, Dutch firm Desalinator has a different approach to using renewable energy to power desalination – it uses solar panels.

All of Desolator’s desalination plants are solar powered

The heat and electrical energy collected from these is used to power the thermal evaporation system. Any electricity not immediately used is stored in batteries, while excess heat is kept in hot water tanks. This results in an uninterrupted energy supply, meaning desalination can continue throughout the night.

The desalinator does not release any salt water back into the ocean. Instead it collects all the salt for commercial use.

“Brine has long been a headache in desalination,” says Lauren Beck, the company’s project leader. “Essentially it’s a waste product. We crystallize brine to produce high-value salt.

“And because we don’t use any harmful chemicals, it’s a very pure, high-quality salt that we can sell for any type of industrial use. It’s really focusing on the circular economy approach.” Is.”

The New Tech Economy is a series that explores how technological innovation is poised to shape the new emerging economic landscape.

Lewis Bleach, vice president of business development for Desolator, says the global shortage of fresh water is making it even more valuable. “You hear people talking about water like it’s the next oil,” she says.

Chadli Tizzoui, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Swansea University, is an expert in water supply and treatment systems. Although he welcomes developments in desalination systems powered entirely by renewable energy, he says everyone should focus on reducing water use first.

“Use water sparingly, only when you need it,” he says. “The energy required to pump the water, the chemicals used to treat it. These are important considerations when turning on the tap.” “

