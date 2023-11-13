‘Float-ovoltaics’: How floating solar panels in reservoirs could revolutionize global power

One study found that covering reservoirs with floating solar energy could produce three times more energy than the European Union.

Advertisement

A new study has revealed that floating solar panels on reservoirs could produce three times more electricity than the entire European Union.

solar panels They are one of the cheapest and most efficient ways of generating electricity, but they also take up a lot of space.

Innovative plans have seen them linked to car parks, rubbish dumps and fields. Now, researchers are urging governments to invest in floating solar,

according to a Study Published in the journal Nature, covering 30 percent of the surface of the world’s 115,000 water bodies with solar energy could generate 9,434 terawatt hours. Power annual.

This is more than triple EU energy productionWhich reached 2,785.44 terawatt hours in 2021.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge are working on building a ‘floating factory’ to produce net-zero fuel.

They have developed a floating artificial leaf that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into green fuel. In the future, multiple leaves could be combined to produce fuel on an ‘industrial scale’.

How do floating solar panels work?

To get net zeroCountries need to invest in renewable energy.

According to a 2021 study, countries may need to dedicate between 0.5 and 5 percent of their land area entirely to solar panels. Decarbonize, Solar may be far better for the planet than natural gas – but it takes up about 70 times more land per unit of energy.

When space is at a premium, planners may face conflicts with farmers, local officials and conservationists.

Floating solar may provide a solution.

They are just like normal ‘photovoltaic’ cells, which generate electricity from sunlight. The only difference is that they float on pontoons – earning them the nickname ‘floatovoltaics’.

solar A stable, shade-free water surface is required – making an irrigation canal, mine lake, or reservoir the ideal location.

The first floatovoltaic system was installed in 2008. dezhou dingzhuang floating solar farm China It is the largest facility in the world and is spread over approximately 600 hectares.

What is the capacity of floating solar?

Less than one percent of the world’s solar installations are currently afloat – but they have “huge potential”, according to the study in Nature.

“Taking into account the proximity of most reservoirs to population centers and the ability to develop dedicated local power systems, we found that 6,256 communities and/or cities in 124 countries, including 154 metropolitan areas, are self-sufficient with local FPV (floating photovoltaic) plants Can happen. ,” the authors write.

Floating solar can also prevent water loss due to evaporation. According to the study, installing this much solar power would save enough water to supply 300 million people per year.

What are the environmental benefits of solar energy?

In form of the world gets hotterKeeping fossil fuels in the ground is becoming increasingly important.

Advertisement

According to the Global Carbon Project, we have 380 billion tonnes of CO2 left in the global carbon budget.

This is the amount of carbon dioxide we can release and still have a 50 percent chance of avoiding 1.5 degrees of warming.

In 2022, Carbon emissions reached one all time high Of 36.8 billion tonnes.

But it’s not all bad news. Countries are also investing money in renewable energy. In 2022, wind and solar power produced one-fifth of the EU’s electricity – the first time clean energy sources have produced more electricity than fossil gas.

Source