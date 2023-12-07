Flipkart has once again partnered with Polygon, this time to enhance Firedrops Web3 – Cryptosaurus

India based e-commerce leader Flipkart Announces its second partnership with Polygon to begin using dedicated blockchain Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK),

What happened: Flipkart selects Polygon CDK to build a customized Ethereum-based zero-knowledge (ZK) Layer 2 network. The Indian company wants to take advantage of various features of Polygon CDK such as ease of development, a proven track record, customization options, and future-proof architecture.

“By integrating Web3 and NFTs into brand loyalty programs, we are revolutionizing brand marketing, storytelling and customer interaction,” said Naren Ravula, vice president of product strategy and distribution at Flipkart.

The Polygon CDK simplifies the process for developers to design and launch ZK L2s on Ethereum. It is already being used by projects including OKEx, Astar, Canto, Gnosis Pay, Palm and IDEX.

“This is a game changer for the Web3 ecosystem in India. “Not only does this have the potential to attract top fintech entrepreneurs in India to build Web3, but it could also encourage many other top enterprise and consumer brands to build their own appchains.” Sandeep NailwalPolygon’s co-founder and chief operating officer said on social media.

why it matters:The move follows the launch of Flipkart’s existing Firedrops Web3 loyalty program in September 2023. Firedrops was created by Hang’s loyalty platform and has attracted over 3.3 million wallets holding at least one NFT since its launch. Hang is a comprehensive customer relationship platform.

The program encourages brand loyalty through gamification, offering rewards and engaging activities to multiple Flipkart users.

Polygon said any future upgrades to the Polygon CDK will provide increased privacy for transaction data, the ability to run on-chain without tokens or use a CBDC, and access to liquidity in the larger Polygon and Ethereum ecosystem.

