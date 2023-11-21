Flipboard stops tweeting, launches new podcast about decentralized social apps techcrunch

Social magazine app Flipboard had already committed to joining the “Fediverse” – the decentralized social web that includes apps like Mastodon. Now, it’s doubling down on those ambitions with an announcement that it will stop tweeting and will also launch a new podcast dedicated to exploring the topic of decentralized social media.

Flipboard will suspend its activity on Twitter/X as it focuses more on the decentralized social web, the company confirmed today.

“While we have enjoyed connecting with the many members of our community there, we believe it is important to share our values ​​to advance trustworthy journalism, expert voices, and quality information,” Flipboard announced in a statement. It’s important to align our social presence with the platforms we use.” “That’s one reason we’re moving away from Twitter/X and investing our energy into Mastodon and other open social platforms. We will keep our accounts running, and occasionally use them to retweet our creators and curators, but will not actively monitor or post updates on X.

In light of these changes, Flipboard’s community and support teams will be active on Mastodon. It plans to keep its X accounts active only to protect its brand. (X is soliciting buyers for inactive usernames.)

Contributing to its decision, Flipboard also cited the rollback of X’s moderation policies, which has led to “an increase in harmful rhetoric and hate speech”, and other platform decisions that have promoted “false narratives and disinformation”. .

The company said that these types of changes are contrary to its values, which is why it is moving towards a decentralized social web.

Flipboard has been one of the tech companies that has adopted decentralized social media following its acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk. Of course, Musk’s changes only hurt Flipboard, as Twitter cut developers off from its API and raised pricing for others, making it untenable for many to continue working with the company.

But Flipboard not only moved its Twitter integration to Mastodon and BlueSky, but it also set up a Mastodon server (or, for example, in Fediverse language) and online community, and to integrate its app with ActivityPub. Commit, the protocol that powers Mastodon and. Other decentralized social apps. It also began curating the Fediverse with an editorial “desk” aimed at improving news and discovery on Mastodon.

Starting today, Flipboard CEO Mike McCue is diving deeper into the world of the Fediverse with a new podcast, “Dot Social.” The company tells TechCrunch that the podcast aims to explore the social, cultural, and technical aspects of the decentralized social web.

Dot Social’s guest line-up includes Mike Masnick, Techdirt founder and editor; Mitchell Baker, CEO of Mozilla and President of the Mozilla Foundation; Medium CEO Tony Stubblebine, whose company also launched its own Mastodon instance; Ivan Prodromo, a major contributor to the ActivityPub protocol used in decentralized social networks; Ian Forrester, who led the experimental move into BBC R&D’s Fediverse with the Mastodon server on Social.BBC; Wired co-founder and author John Battle; and Tim Chambers, co-founder of Dewey Digital and creator of the X/Twitter Migration Report.

Before founding Flipboard, serial entrepreneur McCue co-founded voice-recognition software Tellme Networks, which was sold to Microsoft in 2007. He also served on Twitter’s board of directors between 2010 and 2012, and was vice president of technology at Netscape.

Since Flipboard’s founding in 2010, the company has focused on developing its social magazine app and more recently, it has expanded its app by integrating with ActivityPub and running an online community as a home for its creators. How to connect to Fediverse? McCue, who has been active in recent federal discussions, believes that over time a business model for federal diversity will emerge. Meanwhile, Flipboard aims to leverage its experience in curating the web as it shifts to decentralized social media.

Flipboard isn’t the only tech company to adopt Mastodon. In addition to Medium, Automattic brought WordPress blogs to Fediverse, and was considering doing the same for Tumblr. Mozilla is also betting on the future of decentralized social networking, and financially supports the Mastodon client Mammoth. Instagram’s Twitter/X rival Threads also says it will integrate with ActivityPub in the future.

