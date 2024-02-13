Flight attendants are holding rallies at the airport to protest the lack of new contracts and pay increases

Three separate unions representing flight attendants at major US airlines are holding sit-ins and rallies at 30 airports on Tuesday as they push for new contracts and higher wages.

Flight attendants are growing frustrated that pilots received huge pay raises last year while they continue to work at salaries that, in some cases, have not increased in years.

They argue that they have not been rewarded for working during the pandemic and being responsible for the safety of passengers.

Unions are calling Tuesday’s protests a national day of action. This is not a strike – Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct a legal strike.

Unions plan to strike at some of the nation’s busiest airports in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and elsewhere.

“We have not had a salary increase in five years. Our flight attendants have seen the very rich contracts that pilots got, and they expect what American Airlines will bring to the table,” said Julie Hedrick, union president at American.

Pilots had tremendous leverage in achieving large increases due to shortages. Pilots take years of flying time to meet the requirements to work for an airline. This is not the case with flight attendants. Airlines have in the past bragged about how many people applied when they advertised vacancies for flight attendants.

Tuesday’s protest was organized by Hedrick’s union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants; and the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents crew at United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and several other carriers; and the Transport Workers Union, which represents staff in the South-West.

Unions have organized strike votes to put pressure on company negotiators, but of course management knows that an airline strike could be delayed or blocked by federal arbitrators, the President, and Congress.

Arbitrators have already rejected a request by American Airlines flight attendants to start a strike countdown.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com