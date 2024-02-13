Flight attendant opens up about the struggles she’s faced and lists her favorites: ‘Be very careful’

It doesn’t matter how good your salary is, rising cost of living and inflation rates across the world are making livelihood difficult for everyone. If you believe that a flight attendant’s job is considered glamorous, paying them well and allowing them to travel the world and live a picture-perfect life, you might be wrong. At least that’s what flight attendant Destanie — who goes by @destanieaa on TikTok — is trying to refute. Despite having a stable job, he still has to find attractive ways to increase his savings.

Image Source: TikTok | @destanieaa

She starts the video by explaining that when someone starts out as a flight attendant, they don’t earn enough to live comfortably unless they work 24/7. She was not able to fly around the world 120 hours per month because it would affect her sinus problems. Destanie admits that she’s lucky to have turned her TikTok creations into a side hustle as she continues to create videos during her layovers. She claims to earn about $50 to $100 per day by posting clips on application processes to become a flight attendant.

But content creation isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, plus there have been cases of making social media videos and specific airlines and their management firing flight attendants and cabin crew for oversharing or name-dropping. So Destanie has taken care not to explicitly reveal the name of the airlines she works for because she doesn’t want to put her job at risk. “Be very, very careful,” she says after warning people to handle their social media side carefully because “people will be watching you.”

Image Source: TikTok | @destanieaa

She adds, “I don’t think I’m an unfair representative of my airline at all, but I am very honest.” The other aspect she mentions is about accumulating one’s educational degrees. She points out how many flight attendants take online classes while on the job. Destany also suggests people with typing skills visit Fiverr and other freelancing community websites, where they can get different programs, such as an extra effort that required them to rate men’s dating profiles on an online dating app. And he got $10. For his reactions.

Image Source: TikTok | @kimberly9876543

The next thing she tells is how flight attendants try their hand at real estate and make good money. One of Destanie’s co-workers was able to retire at age 50 because she “worked with a financial advisor who made it possible for her to leave her job at the airlines and invest her money wisely.” “I flew with a flight attendant during basketball season and she’s also a bartender at the basketball stadium,” she shared, explaining how the coworker can take time off from her flight attendant job to do her job seasonally.

Image Source: TikTok | @j_la907

She also worked last-minute in catering services when she was unemployed. “Good luck. Yeah, honestly, you have to be super creative to make something work,” Destanie concluded her video, telling people. Many others agreed on how difficult it is to earn a good living with a single job and also shared their personal experiences. @yourunionsister wrote, “In my first year, I had 3 jobs. Flight attendant, waitressing, and a mom and pop grocery store. When I first started I had a post about my different money strategies. should do.” @vikisrama added, “I wanted to move from Ireland to Spain with my boyfriend but was worried about the salary, so I applied for Ryanair. I’m making 800€ more than minimum wage here. Where and what “Depends on the airline.”

Source: scoop.upworthy.com