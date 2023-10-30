Release by Scatec (“Release”) today (27 October) closed the previously announced USD 102 million (NOK 1.1 billion) transaction with Climate Fund Managers (“CFM”). The funds will be used to further accelerate its growth ambitions as a separate platform. Release was founded in 2019 by Scatec ASA (“Scatec”) to offer flexible and mobile leasing solutions of pre-assembled and modular solar and battery equipment for the mining and utility market.

CFM is a leading climate-focused blended finance fund manager backed by FMO, the Dutch Development Bank and Sanlam Infraworks, part of South Africa’s Sanlam Group. The company invested in the release through its Climate Investor One (CIO) fund; A hybrid finance vehicle focused on renewable energy infrastructure in emerging markets. As previously reported, CFM will contribute US$55 million in equity for a 32% stake in the issuance. Scatec will retain a majority stake of 68%. CFM will also provide shareholders with loans totaling US$47 million, a portion of which will be on concessional terms.

“We welcome Climate Fund Managers as a strategic partner to fuel the solid growth journey of the Release platform. With this collaboration, we are not only raising funds; we are sharing the future of renewable energy solutions. The release is offering a unique solution to a rapidly growing market segment requiring a different business model than Scatec’s large-scale project business,” Terje Pilskog, Scatec’s CEO, who is also president of Release, says, “We are excited for Release to reach this important strategic milestone. This is driven by Release’s unique business model and Scatech’s ability to attract top climate-oriented fund managers on a mission to invest in value-add projects in emerging economies.” is proof of.”

The release represents Scatec’s innovative approach to distributed generation solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS) for projects starting from 5MWp blocks, matching the need to provide simple and on-demand renewable energy solutions. Is. This modular solution consists of pre-assembled and containerized movable trackers and storage units. The equipment is pre-financed and deployed through a straightforward and adaptable leasing agreement, which lasts for as little as 5 years and up to 15 years, similar to leasing a car. The mobility of the equipment enables Release to estimate its useful lifetime, enabling the company to offer cost-effective short-term contracts, even for 5-year leases. This flexibility ensures competitive pricing while maintaining high quality service and technology.

The release is receiving good traction in the market, especially towards African utilities. It has operational and under-construction projects in Cameroon, South-Africa, Mexico and South-Sudan with a total capacity of 47 MW of solar PV and 20 MW of battery storage and additional contracts for 35 MW of solar PV and 20 MW of storage. In Chad, in addition to maturing its advanced pipeline. The release is intended to replicate its rapid deployment model to address local grid power supply shortages across the region.

“Our blended finance model facilitated the integration of impact finance into the deal structure, which will enable Release to improve its cost structure for its battery and grid connection solutions, allowing Release to provide its customers with even more competitive pricing and “We are pleased to support the Release team as they expand their critical climate technology across Africa, helping significantly reduce emissions from the mining and utility sectors.” Darron Johnson, head of Africa investments at Climate Fund Managers, says

The release will now be recorded in Scatec’s group accounts as a joint venture investment, giving rise to an accounting gain of approximately US$40 million in the consolidated financials at closing. The transaction will not have any impact on the proportionate financial position.

Rand Merchant Bank (“RMB”), a division of First Rand Bank Limited, acted as sole financial advisor to Scatec on the transaction.

