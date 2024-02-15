Tietoevri Corporation Financial Statements Released 15 February 2024, 9.00am (EET)

Growth 1% – Solid underlying performance continued across software businesses

Healthy profitability of over 14% supported by efficiency measures

Strategic Review of Banking – Proposal for demerger to list the business, retaining optionality for other options – Sale process going on in parallel in view of market interest

Strategic review of technical services – active engagement with potential buyers, in line with a previously announced programme.

Proposed increased dividend of EUR 1.47 (1.45) per share

The full financial statement release with tables is available at the end of this release.

10-12/2023 10-12/2022 1-12/2023 1-12/2022 Revenue, EUR million 752.2 767.7 2 851.4 2 928.1 Change, % -2 3 -3 4 organic growth, % 1 9 4 6 Operating profit (EBIT), EUR million 84.1 103.2 255.6 266.5 Operating Margin (EBIT), % 11.2 13.4 9.0 9.1 Adjusted operating profit (EBITA), EUR million 108.4 118.0 358.7 379.2 Adjusted Operating Margin (EBITA), % 14.4 15.4 12.6 13.0 EPS, EUR 0.46 0.63 1.45 1.59 Net cash flow from operations, EUR million 152.9 166.3 266.1 276.9 Capital expenditure, EUR million 28.1 24.3 85.3 92.9

Full year outlook for 2024

Tietoevri expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of 0-3% (revenue in 2023: EUR 2 851.4 million).

The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) will be 12.0–13.0% (12.6% in 2023).

1) Adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestitures

2) Adjustment items include restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, impairment charges and other items affecting comparability

3) Profit before interest, tax and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition

CEO’s comment

Comments regarding the interim report by Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO:

“In the fourth quarter, our performance remained resilient in a mixed market. Good underlying growth in the software businesses continued with 4% organic growth, which contributed to overall growth of 1% for the group. On the other hand, weak demand hit TietoEvery Create and Tech Services. Our profitability was good, over 14%. TietoEvery Tech Services remained on solid track with improved margins thanks to the implementation of efficiency measures initiated during the year.

We have seen continued advancements in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and are leveraging it for the benefit of our customers and our competitiveness. From an overall demand and growth perspective, we had a strong start to 2023. While our growth continued throughout the year, macroeconomic uncertainty and gradual demand softening impacted our overall performance and resulted in lower growth rates. Despite continued high inflation, we were able to deliver solid performance and achieve expected margin levels. With this financial growth, we are pleased to confirm that we are on track to increase our dividend.

Progress in the strategic reviews of TietoEvery Banking and Tech Services were major achievements during the year. For TietoEvery Banking, we have taken the next concrete step with today’s announcement of its separation, enabling its independent operations and potential listing. The listing process, subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meeting, is expected to commence during the first half of 2024. During the process, other options may be considered if they would be in the best interests of the shareholders. Given the market interest, the sale process is going on in parallel. The strategic review of TietoEvery Tech Services is progressing as planned with active engagement with potential buyers. We continue to foster expertise and position TietoEvery as a software and digital engineering company.

We expect 2024 to be a transformative year for our company with the finalization of two strategic reviews. In terms of the market outlook for 2024, we expect the current weak macroeconomic conditions to continue – promoting industry-wide conservative growth rates and the continued need for operational flexibility. The broad guidance ranges in our full-year outlook for 2024 reflect current market conditions. Once the broader economy becomes healthy we expect to see improved growth rates – similar to the growth path realized before the economic downturn.

We experienced a criminal ransomware attack on one of our data centers in Sweden last month. Since the attack, our teams have been working continuously to restore services to our customers who suffered from this disruption. Work will continue in collaboration with customers until all potential restitution is completed and the investigation with the authorities is completed.

We will also continue to support our allies in Ukraine. Our hearts and minds are with them as the devastating situation continues in the country. We are proud of our Ukrainian colleagues and will continue to support our people and their families, including providing means of relocation and expanding opportunities to continue working.

Our commitment to sustainability once again achieved the highest market recognition in 2023. ​​We were able to maintain our platinum status in the EcoVadis sustainability rating, which this time was awarded only to the top 1% performers globally. We also saw concrete progress in this. Our carbon reduction targets are verified by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative. 2023 also marks the final year of our sustainability plan for 2020-2023. I am pleased to see the progress we have made during this period in key areas: ethical conduct, climate action and exciting places to work. We recognize the opportunities that digitalization brings to our customers and society at large and will launch a new group-wide long-term sustainability plan during 2024.

Despite the weak market, the overall software and technology services industry remains very exciting with cloud and AI-enabled technologies advancing businesses and societies. I thank our employees, customers and partners for a solid year in an overall demanding market environment.”

Financial performance by segment

Income, euro million Income, euro million Development, % organic growth, % adjusted operation Benefit, euro million adjusted operation Benefit, euro million adjusted operation Difference, % adjusted operation Difference, % 10-12/2023 10-12/2022 10-12/2023 10-12/2022 10-12/2023 10-12/2022 Make TietoEvery 228.5 219.8 4 1 34.2 35.2 15.0 16.0 tietoevery banking 149.6 156.4 -4 5 21.4 27.9 14.3 17.8 Tietoeverycare 62.3 63.0 -1 2 18.7 20.3 30.1 32.2 Tietoevri Industry 68.6 69.7 -2 6 11.4 12.6 16.6 18.1 Tietoevery Tech Services 277.0 298.1 -7 -2 28.3 30.0 10.2 10.1 Elimination and non-allocated costs -33.8 -39.2 , , -5.6 -7.9 , , group total 752.2 767.7 -2 1 108.4 118.0 14.4 15.4

