Flexible business loans can help SMEs invest quickly in AI

Australian SMEs are investing in AI technology at a rapid pace to help boost productivity and fight inflation – and Liberty has innovative solutions to help.

Melbourne, Australia/AccessWire/December 17, 2023/ With the economic environment disrupted by inflationary pressures, businesses are looking to this new technology to help improve their productivity.

Major lender Liberty says businesses looking to take advantage of new AI technology could benefit from flexible loan solutions.

According to Kate Jenkinson, Liberty’s head of communications, non-banks are often able to process business loan applications much faster than traditional lenders.

Ms Jenkinson said, “Lenders like Liberty look at loan applications on a case-by-case basis, assessing the customer’s circumstances individually. This means we can usually provide more personalized assistance than traditional lenders.” Can.”

With secured and non-mortgage-backed business loans as well as business lines-of-credit available, customized business loans have become an integral part of Liberty’s offering.

“At Liberty, we have a more flexible approach to business lending. We look for holistic solutions rather than taking a one-dimensional approach,” Ms Jenkinson said.

Liberty encourages business owners considering loan options to discuss their needs with a trusted loan specialist.

“Liberty advisors are more than just mortgage brokers – they are lending experts who can tailor a loan solution to suit your unique situation,” Ms Jenkinson said.

“Even for business owners who may be concerned about their credit history, it’s worth talking to your local Liberty advisor.”

For over 26 years, Liberty has supported business owners with free-thinking loans to help them get closer to their goals.

Whether it’s leveraging the latest technology, upgrading facilities, or improving cash flow, Liberty is committed to supporting Australian businesses.

As one of Australia’s leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with more choice. Over over 26 years, this independent-minded approach to loan solutions has seen over 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, personal and business loans as well as SMSF loans and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating that offers custom and Prime solutions to bring financing to more people.

