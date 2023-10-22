Scott Shane was a reporter for 15 years the new York Timeswhere he was a member of two Pulitzer Prize winning teams, and for 21 years before that baltimore sun, He was also a fellow at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, where he has taught courses on Russian attacks on the media and the 2016 US presidential election.

Below, Scott shares five key insights from his new book, Flea North: A Forgotten Hero and the Fight for Freedom in Slavery’s Borderland, Listen to the audio version read by Scott himself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Thomas Smallwood is the most important and fascinating African-American activist and author you’ve never heard of.

While combing through old newspapers, 19th century books, and archival documents, I had the incredible good fortune to discover the little-known Thomas Smallwood, who soon became the most important of the three major characters in this story. Smallwood was born into slavery in 1801 just outside Washington, DC. He bought his freedom over time and by the age of 30 he was independent and self-educated, working as a shoemaker and raising a family in southeast Washington, near the Navy Yard.

When in early 1842 he met a young white abolitionist from New England named Charles Torrey, he was burning with anger against the institution of slavery. Both men decided to take direct action. He began helping people escape from Washington, Baltimore, and surrounding counties – an illegal and highly dangerous operation. Whenever possible, they sent people north, not in numbers of one or two, but in droves.

Smallwood not only organized the escape, but he also wrote about them to an abolitionist newspaper in Albany, New York, which was on their escape route to the North. These letters, obtained from a pile of old newspapers in the warehouse of the Boston Public Library, are an extremely rare real-time account of an escape from slavery, using the real names of both the slaveholders and the people who escaped from them. They are written in a sometimes scathing, sometimes hilarious style, mocking the enslavers and celebrating those who escaped. They are a remarkable literary achievement as well as a uniquely American masterpiece of satire.

2. It was Thomas Smallwood who coined the term “Underground Railroad” to describe the escape from slavery and was the first to use it in print.

It’s a fun story, and it’s also the solution to a 180-year-old mystery, because historians never knew before where the name of the Underground Railroad came from. What happened here? A notorious Baltimore police constable, who made most of his income by capturing people escaping slavery, was heard to express surprise that so many people were escaping (many of whom were escaping with Smallwood’s help!). . This constable declared that the “damned scoundrels” must flee by “underground railroad or steam balloon”, as he could find no trace of them. Of course, there were no underground railroads in 1842. He was talking about a non-existent means of transportation, in the same way that we might now say that people were teleported to another city or were abducted by aliens.

“Eventually the phrase became shorthand for escaping slavery, especially for those who received outside help.”

Smallwood liked the idea – it was, after all, an indirect compliment to his escape expedition – and he began to consider the idea of ​​an Underground Railroad transporting people out of slavery. In his newspaper dispatches he sarcastically advised slaveholders whose “movable property had been lost”, as he put it, to inquire at the office of the Underground Railroad in Washington to find out where their slaves were. Where would the hired workers have gone? He appointed himself “General Agent of all branches of the Underground Railroad.”

My search of the large archives of historical newspapers that are now online revealed that Smallwood was actually the first person to use this phrase. Over the next year or two others adopted it and eventually the phrase became shorthand for escaping from slavery, especially for those with outside help. But what’s particularly remarkable about this discovery is that over the course of nearly two centuries, the Underground Railroad has been celebrated in books and movies, taught in schools, and has become part of the folklore of many old homes and churches. . This is certainly in part because it gives Americans a kinder, gentler way to talk about slavery — in which white people aren’t exclusively the villains. So it’s surprising to learn that at its origins the phrase Underground Railroad was a way to mock and lambast slave catchers, including white slaveholders and the police who served them. The term began in Smallwood’s sarcastic language as a “whip”, which he used on white supporters of slavery.

3. Most Americans have little understanding of the domestic slave trade, its nature, or its scale.

When I say “domestic slave trade,” you probably think of people being sold on auction blocks and from one farm to another. In fact, the domestic slave trade was a major American enterprise that forced nearly one million people from the Upper South and border states into the Deep South in the 50 years before the Civil War, often separating children from parents and Husbands were separated from their wives. , in most cases forever. It was one of the largest forced migrations in world history, and for decades after the Civil War, black families would advertise in newspapers looking for loved ones lost in the slave trade.

“The domestic slave trade was a major American enterprise that forced nearly one million people from the Upper South and border states into the Deep South in the 50 years before the Civil War.”

The domestic trade boomed after Congress banned the African slave trade in early 1808. There was a huge demand for labor on cotton plantations and sugar plantations in the Deep South, while there was a labor surplus in the mid-Atlantic. , because tobacco cultivation declined. Slave traders like Hope Slater, who is the villain of my book, made fortunes as middlemen buying people in the Upper South and transporting them to the Deep South.

Some slave traders marched people south for hundreds of miles, chained together in what were called “coffles”, lines of men chained together, followed by women and children who were usually free of the chains. . But Slater, like many other traders, shipped by sea – he stored people in his private “slave prison” at the port of Baltimore, and when he had the ship full, he shipped them south to New Orleans. Sent, where his brother took care of him. Their “showrooms”, where slaves were put on display and sold in factory farms that produced cotton and sugar.

4. The Underground Railroad was largely a response to the domestic slave trade – people fleeing to the North to avoid being sold in the South.

Enslaved people in the upper South, including the mid-Atlantic, faced two opposite possibilities: they could choose the terrible risk of trying to escape to the North, or they could remain in slavery and know that any day, without With no warning, they could have done so. Will be sold in the south.

Thomas Smallwood understood this existential dilemma very well. He wrote that many of those who came to him for help in escaping the North did so because they feared they were in imminent danger of being sold to the South. They may have heard a rumor to this effect; Perhaps they discovered that their slave was short of cash; Or perhaps their slaveholder was on his deathbed or had just died, making the sale of the slave a possibility. The enslaver may also have come out and openly threatened to sell them; “I’m going to put you in my pocket!” Slaveholders often called it this way.

“Racism infected even the most staunch white opponents of slavery.”

The Underground Railroad and the domestic slave trade were deeply entangled. If a person mustered the courage to run to the Pennsylvania Line and was caught, as was often the case, the standard response from the slaveholder was to sell them to a slave trader. So they faced the same fate they were trying to escape. In the Baltimore City Jail, there was always an inmate called the “Runaway Docket” and the runaway docket was a lucrative source for Hope Slater’s business. Slaveholders who decided they could no longer trust their slave workers would not try to escape again, they would simply send a note to Slater at his Inner Harbor office. His men would stop near the city’s jail to collect prisoners to send to New Orleans.

5. The power and persistence of white supremacy and privilege is visible throughout the story of three characters, Thomas Smallwood, his white partner Charles Torrey, and their mortal enemy, slave trader Hope Slater.

Smallwood was an astute observer of what would later be called racism, and he understood from experience that free blacks like him were unable to exercise anything like full citizenship. Several laws were passed by Maryland and enforced in DC to restrict the movements of free African Americans, ranging from a requirement to notify authorities before traveling out of the state to a penalty for all black people, slave or free, But this included adhering to the 10 pm curfew. Punishment of jail, fine or whipping.

Racism infected even the most staunch white opponents of slavery. A particularly painful discovery in researching my story was that Charles Torrey never publicly acknowledged Smallwood’s central role in the escapes he had helped organize—and which Smallwood had blamed on Torrey. Continued on his own for more than a year after leaving Washington. Torre actually took credit for Smallwood’s achievements, and Torre was the subject of two biographies, one published soon after his death and another published in recent years. In contrast, Smallwood has been largely excluded from historians’ descriptions of abolitionism and the Underground Railroad. He is even missing from books devoted to black abolitionism.

And while this is a footnote to my story, slave trader Hope Slater had a son named Hope Slater Jr., who was convicted of murdering a man in Washington in the 1870s. But his family bribed the prosecutor to seek a new trial and, eventually, he received a presidential pardon. Amazingly, a few years after his murder conviction and bribery scandal, Slater Jr. became police chief of Mobile, Alabama. One can only imagine what a black man who committed murder in the 1870s and then tried to bribe his way out of jail must have faced. That detail stuck with me as a particularly stark example of the racist culture with which we struggle to this day.

Source: nextbigideaclub.com