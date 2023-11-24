Flatbread Market Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Flatbread Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global flatbread market size is expected to reach US$43.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$61.7 billion by 2028, showing a compounded growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89% during 2023-2028.

Increasing health awareness among consumers and inclination towards healthy diet due to the high nutritional value of flatbreads is majorly driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) items such as flatbreads, due to busy lifestyles and hectic working schedules, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Key players in the food and beverage (F&B) sector are using diverse preservatives to maintain product quality without compromising on taste, which is further fueling the market growth. Correspondingly, effective packaging and widespread use of sorbates and benzoates as standard preservatives by manufacturers to prevent yeast, water activity and moisture to increase the shelf life of flatbreads is supporting the market growth.

Furthermore, significant technological advancements, such as new refrigeration solutions and employment of modern bread-baking concepts, are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the advent of healthy, low-calorie, fat-free and cholesterol-free flatbreads and strategic collaborations among key players for marketing products are positively propelling the growth of the market.

key market segments

The report provides forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028, as well as analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global flatbread market report. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.

Segmentation by product type:

Tortilla

naan

Arabic bread

Cake

fry bread

Other

Breakup by distribution channel:

business to Business

business to consumer

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Special and Convenience Stores

bakery

online stores

competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with profiles of the key players:

Aotearoa’s Family Bakery

Everon Foods Limited

Gruma Sub D CV

Klosterman Baking Company

Kontos Foods Inc.

La Brea Bakery (Aryzta AG)

Ole Mexican Foods Inc.

Signature Flatbreads Limited

Tyson Foods Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

How has the global flatbread market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global flatbread market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the market segmentation based on product type?

What is the segmentation of the market on the basis of distribution channel?

What are the different stages in the value chain of an industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global flatbread market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 145 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $43.2 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $61.7 billion compound annual growth rate 6.1% Area covered global

