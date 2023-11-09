SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for November 9, 2023.

OKEx Web3 and Solana Ecosystem Unite to Hold “Solana Ecosystem Week 2.0”

As part of this partnership, OKEx Wallet, OKEx Web3’s flagship digital asset wallet, actively contributed to the development of the Solana ecosystem. The event aims to foster growth and innovation within the Solana ecosystem by providing a platform for developers, projects, and the community to come together and communicate ideas. By integrating with the ecosystem, OKEx Wallet seeks to empower developers and users with a seamless and secure experience.

Notably, ten top projects within the Solana ecosystem have already integrated the OKEx Wallet and extended their support to OKEx Web3’s ecosystem-building efforts. This integration will allow users to access a wide range of DeFi, gaming and NFT projects with utmost ease.

The ten projects that have integrated the OKEx wallet are:

circle

penguin finance

zeta

Kamino Finance

francium

orca

hawksight

tensor

helio

soland

OKEx Wallet extends a heartfelt invitation to other projects within the Solana ecosystem to join hands for deeper collaboration. Its goal is to create a strong network of partners that can collectively drive the development and adoption of Web3 technologies. As part of the collaboration, the Solana ecosystem officially recognizes OKEx Wallet as one of its official wallet partners. This recognition reinforces the commitment of both organizations to foster a decentralized future and enhance the overall user experience.

‘Solana Ecosystem Week’ is expected to be a transformational event that will strengthen the position of the Solana blockchain as a leading platform for decentralized applications and cutting-edge innovations. With the combined expertise and support of OKEx Web3 and the Solana ecosystem, there are sure to be exciting developments in the blockchain sector in the near future.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to freely access their wallet with ease, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, Luxray, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

