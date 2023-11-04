SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update of the day for November 4, 2023.

OKEx Wallet’s DEX now integrates with Starkgate, the Ethereum-Starknet bridge

OKEx Wallet’s DEX is integrated with the Ethereum-Starknet token bridge, Starkgate. Each supported token is associated with a Layer 1 and Layer 2 bridge contract that communicates through StarkNet’s messaging mechanism.

StarkGate’s integration with OKX DEX streamlines the process of accessing StarkNet, enabling users to more easily explore and join the StarkNet ecosystem. Users can take advantage of StarkNet’s unique capabilities without the hassles typically associated with cross-chain activities.

StarkNet is a decentralized, permissionless, and censorship-resistant zero-knowledge rollup (ZK-rollup). It supports general computation on Ethereum. Developers can create applications on StarkNet that allow users to send transactions just as they do with Ethereum.

OKEx Wallet’s DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and around 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

