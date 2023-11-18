SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for the day September 18, 2023.

OKEx Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Lilius

OKEx Wallet has integrated Lilius, a Web3 and AI sports challenge platform that is as fun and enjoyable as video games. By integrating with the OKEx wallet, Lilius users can now easily connect their wallets to train and earn rewards using Lilius’ AI motion detection technology for game challenges.

To access Lilius, users simply need to:

1. Download OKEx Wallet Web Extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKEx wallet to Lilius via web extension

OKEx Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web, and web extensions. It gives users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps, and a one-stop decentralized NFT marketplace.

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

ends

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, and DEX.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign titled, System needs rewriting Which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to buy, sell, hold or offer any services related to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high level of risk, can fluctuate significantly and may even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding Digital Assets is suitable for you in light of your financial situation and risk tolerance. OKEx does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKEx is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional with questions regarding your specific circumstances.

Source: www.streetinsider.com