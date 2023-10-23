SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for October 23, 2023.

OKEx Wallet Now Integrates with Friend3, a Social DApp

OKEx Wallet is now integrated with Friend3, a social DApp that is innovating the social monetization space by allowing customizable pay-per-group communities and introducing a decentralized donation mechanism. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can access Friend3 through a web extension.

To access Friend3, users simply need to:

1. Download OKEx Wallet Web Extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX wallet to Friend3 via web extension

OKEx Wallet is a powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

For more information, please visit the OKX Help Center.

For further information please contact: [email protected]

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to deal in any product (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both the OKX Web3 Wallet and the OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate Terms of Service on www.okx.com.

