Flash News: OKEx Wallet Now Integrated with Nostra Asset Protocol

okex

SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update of the day for December 6, 2023.

OKEx Wallet Now Integrated with Nostra Asset Protocol

OKEx Wallet is now integrated with the Nostra Asset Protocol, an open-source protocol that introduces taproot assets and Satoshi to the Nostra ecosystem.

Once the assets are introduced, users can send and receive them at the Nostr protocol layer using Nostr’s public and private keys. Settlement and security of assets still rely on the Lightning Network, and the Nostra Assets Protocol does not issue assets itself but only offers them to Nostra through the protocol.

Nostr (“notes and other content transmitted by relay”) is a simple, open protocol that enables global, decentralized, and censorship-resistant social media.

Please visit the Help Center for more information.

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 80 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Source