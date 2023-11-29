November 29, 2023
Flash News: OKEx Wallet Now Integrated with Equation, a Decentralized Perpetual Contract Built on Arbitrum


SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —


The leading Web3 technology company has released the update for November 29, 2023.

OKEx Wallet Now Integrated with Equation

OKEx announced today that it has now integrated with Equation, a decentralized perpetual contract built on Arbitrum. With its innovative BRMM model, Equation offers leverage of up to 200x to both traders and liquidity providers (LPs), enabling traders to establish large and unrestricted positions while increasing capital efficiency for LPs.

To access Equation via the web extension, users simply need to:

1. Download OKEx Wallet Web Extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKEx wallet to Equation via web extension

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

• OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 80 blockchains as well as allows them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered


Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

