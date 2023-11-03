Flash News: OKEx Wallet launches ‘Web3 DeFi x F(X) Bonus’ campaign, giving users up to 8% APR boost in FXN tokens.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for November 2, 2023.

OKX Wallet today announced the launch of the ‘Web3 DeFi Gives an opportunity to apply. APR increase of up to 8% – in addition to any base APR. Convex Finance is a DeFi protocol that aims to maximize rewards for Curve users through aggregated control of voting power and incentives.

The additional APR received by users participating in the campaign, which began at 10:00 (UTC) on November 2, 2023 and will end at 10:00 (UTC) on January 1, 2024, will be in the form of FXN, the token that Promotes the F(X) protocol. The bonus pool for this campaign is 1,111 FXN tokens.

To participate in the campaign, OKEx Wallet users simply need to:

Connect their wallet or create a new wallet on OKX Wallet Visit OKX DeFi Part of the OKX Wallet, OKX DeFi is a powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across over 10 chains. Search ‘Curve LP crvUSD-fETH’ and stake your funds in the liquidity pool Users will be eligible to receive an increase in their FXN APR after the campaign period ends

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered

smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to deal in any product (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both the OKX Web3 Wallet and the OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate Terms of Service on www.okx.com.

