SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — okex The leading Web3 technology company has released the update for October 19, 2023.

OKEx Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 9 in Partnership with Aviva, Offering 4,310 Valuable NFTs

OKEx Wallet Partners with Alive to Launch Season 9 Today cryptopedia, a hands-on learning platform that gives users the chance to win NFT rewards provided by Aviva, by completing interactive quests with 5 dApps. Additionally, participating OKEx Wallet Special Benefit: Aviv Daily Check-inAllows users to claim 2 $VV tokens each day.

Aviv is a UBI (universal basic income) project based on the proof of networking protocol. It uses geo-social verification for humanity verification. The Aviv application is the first dapp built on the Aviv protocol, allowing users to claim airdrops through simple clicks and interactions.

To participate in Season 9 of Cryptopedia, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKEx app or make sure the app version is 6.27.0 or higher. Open the app and select purse,

2. Create a new wallet or import an existing one. Then, navigate to discover Tab to the Discover page and select Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn,

3. Select season 9 aviva And choose the DApp they want to interact with.

4. Once the search is complete, wait for 10 minutes and then select Please attest it,

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 80 blockchains as well as allows them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

