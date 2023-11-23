SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — okex The leading Web3 technology company has released the update for November 22, 2023.

OKEx Wallet launches ‘Arbitrum Ecosystem Week’ campaign, giving users the opportunity to earn a stake in a 100,000 USDC prize pool and more.

OKEx today announced that it has collaborated with Arbitrum, a layer-2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain, to launch ‘Arbitrum Ecosystem Week’. Starting on November 22nd and ending on December 20th, the campaign will reward OKEx wallet users who interact with Arbitrum-based projects with the opportunity to:

A share in the 100,000 USDC prize pool

An exclusive Soulbound NFT

A special role in the Discord community of Dopex Protocol

To participate in the ‘Arbitrum Ecosystem Week’ campaign, users will need to interact with the following protocols through the OKEx wallet (more details can be found here) Here ,

Dopex is a maximum liquidity and minimum exposure options protocol

Radiant is a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol

MUX is a decentralized persistent swap aggregator

Angle Protocol is a hyper-collateralized, decentralized and capital-efficient stablecoin protocol

TimeSwap is a permissionless, oracle-less, non-liquidable, fixed maturity lending and borrowing protocol.

Vertex is a cross-margin DEX that offers spot, perpetual swaps and an integrated currency market bundled into one vertically integrated application on Arbitrum.

Camelot is an ecosystem-focused, community-driven DEX and launchpad built on Arbitrum

The following Arbitrum-based projects have also expressed interest in integration with the OKEx wallet: Jones DAO, Lodestar Finance, Kyber Swap, Umami, Silo Finance, GMX, and Dolomite.

As part of its partnership with Arbitrum, OKEx will actively contribute to the development of the Arbitrum ecosystem. OKEx is committed to providing ongoing support to projects interested in joining ‘Arbitrum Ecosystem Week’ and new projects exploring Arbitrum. Additionally, OKEx is dedicated to offering ongoing support to the vibrant Arbitrum developer community, and invites other leading projects within the Arbitrum ecosystem to collaborate and develop cutting-edge innovations.

For more information, please visit the OKX Help Center.

