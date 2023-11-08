Flash news: OKEx Wallet has partnered with Reserve Protocol, giving users an APR boost of up to 5% on staked ETH and ETH+.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for November 8, 2023.

OKEx Wallet has partnered with Reserve Protocol, giving users an APR boost of up to 5% on staked ETH and ETH+.

OKEx Wallet has today partnered with Reserve Protocol to offer users who stake Curve LP ETH+-WETH via Convex on OKEx DeFi an APR boost of up to 5% in addition to any base APR.

Users who participate in this promotion, which began on November 8 at 10:00 (UTC) and will end on December 7 at 10:00 (UTC), will receive their base and additional APR in the form of ETH+. ETH+ is a security-first diversified ETH LST index, powered by Lido stETH and Rocketpool rETH.

To enjoy an enhanced APR on the ‘Curve LP ETH+-WETH’ liquidity pool, users simply need to:

Connect their wallet or create a new wallet through OKX Wallet Visit OKX DeFi Search ‘Curve LP ETH+-WETH’ and stake your funds in this liquidity pool Users will be eligible to receive an increase in their ETH+ APR after the promotion period ends

NOTE: A bonus pool of US$20,000 worth of ETH+ has been set aside to reward participants who stake their LP tokens on Convex.

OKX DeFi is a powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

Reserve Protocol is a decentralized protocol that lets anyone create stable coins backed by a basket of other assets on the Ethereum network, while Convex is a yield aggregator for Curve Finance, one of the largest decentralized exchanges in DeFi.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered

smart account

Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

