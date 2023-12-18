okex

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for December 18, 2023.

OKEx Wallet Enables Listing of Solana NFTs on OKEx NFT Marketplace, Magic Eden, and Tensor

OKEx Wallet introduced a new upgrade today that enables users to list their Solana NFTs on three marketplaces:

OKEx NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that provides users access to NFT listings across eight top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Magic Eden: A leading community-focused NFT marketplace.

Tensor: A leading NFT marketplace on Solana.

With this upgrade, OKEx aims to provide users with increased exposure, flexibility, and a more streamlined listing process, as well as enable artists and creators to showcase their NFTs to a wider audience.

For more information, please visit the OKX Help Center.

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across eight top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Source