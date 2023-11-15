ISTANBUL, Turkey, November 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has released an update for November 15, 2023.

OKEx Ventures to Present Keynotes at DevConnect ‘Developer Mixer’ Event in Istanbul

OKX Ventures today announced its participation in the upcoming ‘Developer Mixer’ side event on November 16, which will take place from 16:00 to 22:00 (GMT+3) at the Ritz Carlton Istanbul. Co-organized by OKEx and Polygon Labs, the event coincides with the fourth day of DevConnect 2023 Istanbul, a week-long gathering of independent Ethereum events that brings together industry leaders, developers, and enthusiasts to learn on the future of Web 3. Brings people together to share and collaborate. technology.

As part of the ‘Developer Mixer’ event, OKX Ventures will host a keynote titled: ‘OKX Ventures Keynote.’ In the keynote session, which will start at 17:00 and end at 17:10 (GMT+3), Maxi Zhu, Senior Investment Manager at OKEx Ventures, will share his insights:

The movement of the overall crypto industry towards decentralization and matrixization

Development of the BTC and ETH ecosystem

DEX macro trends

NFT trading volume

development of gamefi

Exponential growth of the global developer community

Popularity of Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) Protocol

DevConnect 2023 Istanbul, which starts on November 13 and ends on November 19, features a week-long agenda of panel discussions, keynote speeches and networking sessions. DevConnect serves as a platform for developers, industry experts and blockchain enthusiasts to expand their knowledge, network and stay at the forefront of the Web3 space.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company, with an initial capital commitment of US$100 million. It focuses on discovering the best blockchain projects globally, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the growth of the blockchain industry, OKEx Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKEx Ventures here.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

