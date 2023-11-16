Thousands of investors increase success rate with options

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has released an update for November 16, 2023.

OKEx Ventures invests seed round in Type 2.5 zkEVM Kakarot

OKEx Ventures today announced its seed round investment in Kararoot, a Type 2.5 zero-knowledge Ethereum virtual machine (ZKEVM) written in Cairo, a scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge (STARK)-based Turing platform for writing provable programs on the blockchain. -It is a complete language. Kakarot aims to enhance Ethereum by leveraging the capabilities of Cairo and StarkWare’s technology.

Kakarot started as a community initiative during the StarkNet Hacker House in October 2022 and has since grown into a company with the mission of enabling the scalability of Ethereum. With strong community engagement and the power of Cairo developed by the StarkWare team, Kakarot achieved full ‘operation code’ (opcode) equivalence in just two and a half months; Opcode is a primitive code or instruction that enables the programming of operations within the blockchain.

Dora Yu, founder of OKEx Ventures, said: “We are honored to participate in the seed round of investment in Kakarot, the Cairo language-based zkEVM. Kakarot is built on StarkNet, which uses an innovative coding language that addresses the incompatibility of StarkNet with EVMs. Resolves the issue. This advancement enables the Ethereum ecosystem to thrive on StarkNet.”

Kakarot is currently preparing to launch its inaugural testnet, which will serve as both layer-2 on Ethereum and layer-3 on Starknet, a decentralized layer-2 network designed to securely scale Ethereum and enable dApps. Enables to achieve unlimited scale for transactions. Calculation. Additionally, Karakot has the ambition to become a type-1 zkEVM, allowing any layer-1 node to generate STARK proofs. The project is also exploring the development of other zero-knowledge proofs, account abstraction and scaling solutions to contribute to the ongoing development of the Web3 space.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company, with an initial capital commitment of US$100 million. It focuses on discovering the best blockchain projects globally, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the growth of the blockchain industry, OKEx Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKEx Ventures here.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

