okex

Nassau, Bahamas, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx, a leading Web3 technology company, has released an update of the day for December 16, 2023.

OKEx to introduce new limit price rules for spot and margin trading

OKEx announced today that it will introduce new limit price rules for spot and margin trading, effective January 3, 2024. The following limit price rules will apply to all spot and margin trades with the spot index:

Time ceiling price range minimum price range Spot/Margin within 10 minutes of listing No limits No limits 10 minutes after spot/margin listing Highest Price Range = Minimum [Max (Index, Index × (1 + y%) + Average premium in last 2 minutes), Index × (1 + z%)] minimum price range = maximum [Min (Index, Index × (1 – y%) + Average premium in last 2 minutes), Index × (1 – z%)]

Users are advised to refer to the OKX Spot Trading Rules and OKX API Guide for more details.

Please read this site’s announcement for more information.

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

About OKEx

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by over 50 million global users, OKEx is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKEx is also a top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of its initiative to bring more creators to Web3.

OKEx Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for those who want to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKEx is committed to transparency and security and publishes proof of its reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Source