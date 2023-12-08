BENGALURU, India, December 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for December 8, 2023.



OKEx sponsors ETH India during India Blockchain Week



OKEx announces sponsorship of ETH India, billed as the ‘World’s Largest Ethereum Hackathon’, kicking off today at the KTPO Convention Center in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Running through December 10, the event brings together over 1,500 builders for speaking sessions and workshops designed to strengthen the Ethereum ecosystem.

OKEx will be hosting its own hackathon at the event to support the development of its X1 zkEVM Layer 2, with a USD5,000 prize awarded to the best X1-related project idea. Attendees who visit OKEx’s booth and create NFTs for free through the OKEx NFT Marketplace will also have the opportunity to receive limited-edition OKEx-branded swag items, such as cricket balls.

This week, OKEx also sponsored Polygon Connect, a global initiative that brings together every aspect of Polygon’s ecosystem through live events, hackathons, and community gatherings.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



